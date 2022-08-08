Teemu Suninen, an unexpected cold shower. Yesterday night the Finnish driver, fresh winner of the Rally of Finland in the WRC2 class, was disqualified by the race marshals due to an irregularity found in the post-race checks.

A non-homologated front bumper was found on the official i20 N Rally2 of Teemu Suninen and Mikko Markkula and, moreover, 579 grams lighter than the minimum weight allowed by the technical regulations (3931 grams against 4510 grams minimum).

Having this lighter and non-homologated bumper in the car led Suninen to breach article 10.3.3 of the FIA ​​Sporting Code and article 261-02-2 of Appendix J of the FIA ​​International Sporting Code.

For this reason the commissioners were forced to disqualify Suninen and take away the victory obtained yesterday afternoon in his homeland after a beautiful duel with compatriot Emil Lindholm which lasted all weekend.

Emil Lindholm and his co-driver Reeta Hamalainen thus became the winners of the Rally of Finland in the WRC2 category.

The problem has arisen since the tests. The Red Gray team (which puts the official Hyundai i20 Rally2 on the road) had replaced the original bumper with one that was not homologated already during the tests and was no longer changed in time for the race. The other Hyundai cars the team raced with Hyundai homologated bumpers, so it was a mere mistake.

This, however, only represented a mitigating factor that was not sufficient to avoid disqualification. The team and crew are in any case responsible for checking the car to make it compliant with the dictates of the sporting regulations.

We also remind you that Suninen will have the right to appeal against the decision of the race stewards. If this is the case, he will have to follow the dictates given by article 15 of the FIA ​​International Sporting Code.