Even further north

After the inaugural Rally Latvia ended two weeks ago with the victory of the reigning champion Kalle Rovanperä, the WRC will land this weekend in the homeland of the reigning world champion for the ninth round of the season. Everything is ready for the historic Rally Finlandthe birthplace of some of the greatest international rally champions.

The return of a great special

Appointment with the Scandinavian test that will start Thursday 1st Augustwith the special stages taking place on modified routes compared to those of last season, but which also see great returns. Above all, that of the historic special stage Ouninpohjaabsent since 2016 but which will be travelled in the opposite direction.

The ways of watching the trials will not change, just like for all the other stages held so far with the world championship that sees Thierry Neuville in the lead, despite the unsatisfactory performances of the Belgian driver in Latvia: the live broadcast of all the stages, twenty in total, is in fact scheduled on the official WRC channel, Rally.tvsubject to subscription. Alternatively, Sky Sports Arena and Sky Sports F1beyond NOW TV in streaming, they will broadcast six total tests, one per day, with two live ones scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.

Rally Finland 2024: Schedule and TV times