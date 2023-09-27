Rally | Evans, who is chasing Rovanperte, has not completely given up on his title hopes: “It’s not impossible”

Rovanperä is on his way to his second world championship.

Rally the world championship can be decided already this coming weekend in the third and last race of the season in the Chile rally.

If chasing a second consecutive world championship Kalle Rovanperä win and take at least three points from the power stage special test that ends the race and a Toyota teammate Elfyn Evans there are no points, Rovanperä’s championship is certain.

Evans knows that reaching Rovanperä in the World Cup points is behind hard work. However, the Welshman has not thrown in the towel yet.

“The point difference is big. Not that [Rovanperän tavoittaminen] It’s not impossible, but we’re starting to be in a situation where he has to make a little mistake here and there, and I have to win rallies. Of course, everything is still possible, and we’ll do everything we can until the possibilities are finally gone,” Evans reflects For Autosport.

“Kalle is driving very well at the moment, and there is no doubt that it will be difficult to catch him. But that doesn’t mean we stop trying.”