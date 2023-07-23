The Toyota Finn who had a great Saturday digs an important margin over the two Hyundai rivals

Julius Martina – tallin (estonia)

Saturday of Rally of Estonia saw the sheer talent of Calle Rovanpera. Nine consecutive special victories for the Finn, a pace impossible for all opponents to follow. Thierry Neuville he had lost the race lead yesterday, but today he saw the gap widen from 3 to 35 seconds in comparison with the championship leader.

neuville comes off — Unlike yesterday, the starting position favored Rovanpera who was able to benefit from a cleaner road than all the others. Neuville lost contact with the Finn’s Yaris in ss12, when a puncture cost the Belgian driver 11 seconds. For Rovanpera the road is paved towards the third consecutive victory. At Hyundai, they are thinking of defending a double podium finish. Behind the Neuville i20 a last-ditch fight for third place took place between Esapekka Lappi And Elfyn Evans. The Welshman gave up slightly in the afternoon, ending the day 7 seconds behind the Finn. He continues his apprenticeship on Hyundai for Teemu Suninen, firmly in fifth place overall. Behind him the Ford of Loubet, good at staying ahead of the Japanese Katsuta (Toyota) despite a 5 second penalty. See also F1 | Red Bull alarm: change the PUs of Verstappen, Perez and ... Gasly

ascent tanak — Tanak, penalized 5 minutes on Thursday, overtook all Rally 2 class cars and now occupies eighth place. In WRC 2 Andreas Mikkelsen remains the leader of the Rally 2 class. The Norwegian aims for the second victory of the season, being able to manage about 15 seconds on the other Skoda of Sami Pajari. Third place for the British Greensmith (Skoda) with a wide margin over the reigning champion Lindholm (Hyundai). Sunday the last 4 specials of the programme, appointment for the final Power Stage at 12:15.

classification — This is the standings of Rally Estonia after the third day:

1. ROVANPERA (Toyota) 2:05:29.3

2. NEUVILLE (Hyundai) +34.9

5. SUNINEN (Hyundai) +1:41.5

7. KATSUTA (Toyota) +2:32.5