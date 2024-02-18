Rally | Esapekka Lappi won the Swedish World Rally Championship

The Swedish World Cup Rally culminated on Sunday. Esapekka Lappi won, Kalle Rovanperä took the Power Stage.

Hyundai's Finnish driver Esapekka Lappi won the Swedish World Rally Championship on Sunday.

The victory in the World Championship is the second in the 33-year-old Lapland's career. The first came from the Finnish World Rally Championship 2017.

On Sunday's final special stage, the so-called Power Stage, Toyota was the fastest Kalle Rovanperä, who grabbed a nice extra point pot. A stable mate Elfyn Evans lost to Rovanpera by 0.1 seconds.

“Feels good! I've been hunting for this victory for a long time,” said Lappi in the victory interview.

An emotional Lappi thanked his team and his family.

“Welcome home!” Lapland tokaisi.

Toyota's Elfyn Evans finished second and M-Sport's French surprise Adrien Fourmaux third. The prize money ranking was the first of Fourmaux's career.