Rally | Esapekka Lappi, who scrapped his car in the Jyväskylä World Rally Championship, shared a ventilation photo, the likes of which has not been seen before

Despite the problems on the last day, Lapland finished third.

Toyota Esapekka in Lapland and the map reader Janne at Fermi was quite a memorable World Cup rally in Jyväskylä at the turn of the week, and one picture sums up the duo’s closing day very well.

In the early days of the rally, Lappi and Ferm even fought for victory over Hyundai Ott Tänak too and his teammates Kalle Rovanperän with, but during Saturday and Sunday the top two ran away.

Lappi, on the other hand, drove through his car throughout Sunday and in the second-to-last special stage of the race. The car suffered considerable damage, and especially the roof and windshield took a hit. In the end, Lappi and Ferm pulled the last bit without a windshield with ski goggles.

The battle was finally rewarded with third place, which the duo showed off in a way that has hardly been seen before.

Lapland and Ferm sat in the car with glasses on, and Lappi fanned himself by raising his hands through the broken roof towards the sky.

Lappi shared a video of the last special test and a picture of the airing on Instagram.

“Palkintopalli style”, wrote Lappi as a caption.