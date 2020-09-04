Rally | Esapekka Lappi surprised at the opening of the Estonian World Rally Championship – artificial jumpers confuse

A fast-paced race is planned for the Estonian Rally, which will start on Saturday morning.

Estonia The World Rally Championship started on Friday with the Tartu city special stage. M-Sport Ford kept the fastest pace Esapekka Lapland at the same time Toyota Sebastien Ogierin with.

“This was a nice boost for self-confidence, but keep in mind that the snippet was quite different from the other special stages of the rally. This was slow and technical, while tomorrow is a fast road. There, our engine performance may not be enough, ”Lapland said after more than a kilometer of Tartu’s special city test.

Hyundain Ott Tänak was third in the opening only after the top two in the tithe. Toyota Kalle Rovanperä lost 1.4 seconds to bottom time, being seventh. Ford Teemu Suninen ranked tenth.

On Saturday morning The Estonian Rally, which is about to start in earnest, is set to be in full swing. Organizers have built artificial jumpers and chikans on the route to curb average speeds.

“The note already showed that the rally is guaranteed to be fast-paced. There were new sections on the small road, but at least they didn’t drop at average speed. Those sectors are really challenging. They are damn fast, and there is no room for mistakes, ”Lapland summed up.

“Here, the roads are such that if you drive a good break time, it’s pretty much like gas at the bottom all the time. But the drive has to be really clean and accurate. There will immediately be quite a lot of waste of time if there becomes a lot of wide spending. You can’t push too much, ”Rovanperä said.

Especially artificial jumpers sparked discussion during the race.

“I’m not a very big fan of those artificial jumpers. Many of those jumps are really nasty and big. If there is only a straight road behind, then it can be done. Now they always have some bends in the back, so it’s hard to know where to come down, ”Lapland said.

“This year, the artificial jumpers are even bigger than last year. It’s a big challenge for us to know how fast they can be driven. Of course, it is our own risk, ”said teammate Suninen.