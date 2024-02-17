Rally | Esapekka Lappi leads the Swedish World Rally Championship by far

Esapekka Lappi has stayed on the road, unlike the biggest advance favorites of the Swedish rally.

Hyundai's Finnish driver Esapekka Lappi leads the Swedish World Rally Championship after 11 special stages with a clear difference to the others.

The Swedish World Rally took a dramatic turn on Saturday's second and tenth special stage of the competition, when Toyota's T, which was second in the overall resultsakamoto Katsuta drove into a snow bank.

Lapland leads the race with a difference of 1:24.3 minutes from M-Sport Ford to Adrien Fourmaux. Toyota's Elfyn Evans is third.

Lapland was the fifth fastest in Saturday's first special test. At that time, he was leading the race by only 0.9 seconds to Katsuta. Hyundai's was the fastest in the ninth ek that opened Saturday's driving day Ott Tänak, which was 0.3 seconds faster than second place Evans.

Toyota's Finnish driver Kalle Rovanperä was the third of ek. He lost to Tänak by 1.2 seconds. Tänak and Rovanperä stopped on Friday, so their dreams of winning have disappeared.

The fastest in Saturday's second heat was Rovanperä, who defeated Tänak by 2.8 seconds. Lapland was 6.9 seconds behind the leader and was sixth.

The first place in the third ek of the driving day was Fourmaux. Rovanperä was fourth and Lappi fifth.

The competition continues later on Saturday after a maintenance break. On Saturday, four more ECs will be run. The Swedish World Cup Rally ends on Sunday.