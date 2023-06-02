Rally | Esapekka Lappi immediately hit the ground running in Sardinia – Kalle Rovanperä is expecting difficulties

The World Rally Championship in Sardinia was started.

Olbia

Sardinian The World Championship Rally got started on Thursday with the opening special stage in the city of Olbia.

The Hyundai driver was the fastest on the speedway, which offered both asphalt and a rallycross-style dirt track Esapekka Lappiwho beat the Estonian star of the M-Sport-Ford team who came second Ott Tänak too in 0.2 seconds.

“This opening clip was fun. In general, the special exams are fine here. There are some soft road sections and some harder sections. I’m still sure that the weather conditions will play a big role this weekend,” Lappi, 32, estimates.

“We aim for the podium – as always”, Lappi stated.

Esapekka Lappi covets a podium finish in the World Championship in Sardinia.

The Belgian teammate of Lapland was third in the opening special stage of the race Thierry Neuville. Kalle Rovanperä was fifth in his Toyota after losing to Lapland by 1.2 seconds.

Rally really starts on Friday, when six special tests are run. The program includes, among other things, the nearly 50 kilometer long Monte Lerno–Sa Conchedda special test, which is run twice. Such a long fast sky is rare nowadays in the World Cup rally.

Defending world champion Rovanperä has said that he is expecting a difficult weekend, because he, as the top man in the World Championship points table, has to clear the way from the slippery loose gravel for those coming from behind in the driving order.

Kalle Rovanperä, 22, is expecting a difficult weekend in Sardinia.

In recent days, Sardinia’s roads have been lashed by occasional thunderstorms. It has also been drizzling. The weather forecast for the rally route has predicted rain for the weekend as well.

In principle, the rain could be a good thing for Rovanpera, because the moisture binds the loose gravel and it can improve the grip of the roads.

“I hope the rain would help us at least a little”, Rovanperä stated, but at the same time also reminded of the difficulty of choosing tires.

Rally tires in the service area of ​​the World Championship in Sardinia.

The Rally of Sardinia is not one of Rovanperä’s favorite races at all. He has said that he has never really found the right driving rhythm for the narrow and rocky road sections of the Sardinian route.

ORGANIZERS do not believe that special tests would have to be canceled because they would wear out in too bad a condition after the rains.

The second special test of the competition will be run on Friday starting at 9:40 a.m. Finnish time. So there are a total of six special exams on the program on Friday. The rally ends on Sunday.