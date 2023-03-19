Rally | Esapekka Lappi had to put out his burning car himself – the firefighters didn’t dare to come close

Esapekka Lappi drove out of the top spot in Mexico. After the drive out, there were some scary moments.

Leon, Mexico

of Mexico We left for the Saturday of the World Championship rally Esapekka Lapin under the heel of. However, the 11th special test was fatal.

Ten kilometers from the start of Saturday’s first special stage, Lappi slipped off the road enough that the Hyundai started spinning. Unfortunately for the Finn, a large, concrete electricity pole was waiting at the outside bend, which fell on top of the car due to the force of the collision.

“Now that I have analyzed this here, I felt that we drove too quietly. It might sound stupid, but the rhythm is not the same when you drive full speed. It’s more difficult,” Lappi said.

The driving line was not very wrong, but the narrowness of the road did not give mercy.

“We went out in Vasuri, but before that we cut a long bend to the right. We got stuck in it for surgery and I never got into that vat. The line went 40 centimeters wide and on the next throw it popped. We were spinning”, we hit a big electric pole and then another show started.

To the pole the weight was to brown the whole car, but the safety bars protected against worse damages, and especially personal injuries.

“When the pillar started to be lifted, the pillar pushed the car forward, even though the Four-wheel drive was still in sight.”

Lapland and the map reader Janne Ferm survived the crash mostly with mental damage. Very likely, Lapland’s car is beyond repair.

“The neck is pretty stuck now. The good thing about it was that the blow did not come to the side, or that the bow did not go forward. The bench took the hit, so it doesn’t feel so bad.”

The scariest part was getting out of the car. Broken power lines crackled nearby, and the flames in the engine room also had to be extinguished.

“There was an oil tank at the end of the column, which sprayed the oil onto the windshield and along it into the engine room, which caught fire. I couldn’t put it out with my fire extinguisher. A voltage of 30,000 volts hung in the wires next to it. Luckily we did From Gus Greensmith fire extinguisher. Finally, the firemen came to the scene, but they didn’t dare to go anywhere near. I had to put out that fire myself.”

Getting out was a hard blow to Lapland, whose early year has not yet brought a result better than seventh place.

However, the man managed to maintain a positive attitude.

“It doesn’t help but to just swallow and think positively that at least there is a ride in that car,” thought Lappi.