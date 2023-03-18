Rally | Esapekka Lappi drove out of the top position in the World Rally Championship in Mexico: the car caught fire

Esapekka Lappi had to stop because of an outing in Mexico.

Hyundai’s Esapekka Lappi had to interrupt the World Rally Championship in Mexico from the leading position on special stage 11. Lapland drove out in the race.

Lapland’s car spun on the right side of the road and derailed. A small fire broke out in the car, which was quickly put out. Lapland and the map reader Janne Ferm were not injured in the drive-out.

Lappi drove out when the Hyundai team was about two-thirds of its length behind in the special test.

Toyota took over the lead of the rally Sebastien Ogier. Kalle Rovanperä is fourth.

Rovanperä lost in the 11th ek to Ogier, the fastest of the sprint, by more than seven seconds. Rovanperä, who was more than a minute off the lead, drove the corner wide on the special test and bumped the rear end of his car at the same time.

“It went a little wide, but no big drama. I tried to drive cleanly, but the grip varies a lot. It’s not easy,” Rovanperä told the rally website wrc.com.