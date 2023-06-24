Rally | Esapekka Lapi’s boss got fired up: “Now the trash talk is over”

Problems with the cardan shaft made Hyundai boss Cyril Abiteboul see red.

Naivasha

French boss Cyril Abiteboul joined the Hyundai team only at the beginning of the year, so everything in the history of the team is not clear to him.

Three broken cardan shafts were too many. All of the crimes hurt Esapekka for Laplandwhose trip was interrupted by that fault from third place in the afternoon’s first special test.

The situation changed from worrying to a challenge requiring quick measures.

“It doesn’t worry me anymore because the situation is clear. This was a clear wake-up call for us. Stop talking trash now,” Abiteboul rumbled.

The first time the team was in trouble was due to a fault in Monte Carlo 2022, which was also the debut of all hybrid cars.

“We have suffered from the problem for over a year, but I assure you that it will be fixed.”

Abiteboul is well aware that the fault may recur several times before the necessary measures have been taken.

It is very possible that a part will have to be worked on from the drawing board.

“We have different options for the short and medium term. We may need to use a rating wildcard to fix the bug. That’s the thing I hate. We spend a lot of money on a rally and then we get into this kind of arrangement. This is a big issue that escalated at a high level.”

The task to fix the problem will be assigned to someone who joined the team at the beginning of June For François-Xavier Demaison.

“We have a new technical director who is very eager to fix the bug. His hands are tied here for a long time.”

According to Abiteboul, Lapland’s car did not differ from the cars of the other drivers in the team, even though the Pieksämäki native suffered all three breakdowns.

“There is no difference between the cars and the parts are new, so there is no explanation for the fact that everything hit Esapeka’s car. We need to understand more about it in order to get the repair done,” Abiteboul concluded.