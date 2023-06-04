Rally | Embarrassing tire saving is ruining the rally – Kalle Rovanperä stunned: “It’s pretty stupid”

Kalle Rovanperä grabbed a decent point pot and took a firm stance on the World Series problem.

Olbia

Kalle Rovanperä took a decent points pot and a sort of fightback win in the World Rally Championship in Sardinia.

Rovanperä doesn’t like the nature of Sardinia’s rally roads and suffered at the beginning of the rally after clearing the way as the WC leader from the slippery loose gravel for those who came from behind in the driving order.

Rally it was a phase anyway, when Rovanperä ran into a cow. In addition, rain and mud made the race unpredictable.

Still, Rovanperä finished third and took the maximum points from the Power Stage that ended the race.

“We did a good job from difficult starting points. We were patient,” Rovanperä, 22, mused.

“‘Plääni’ was to run a flawless and even race. It worked better than I expected. Better scores came than I expected. Power had a good success in difficult weather,” a sincerely happy Rovanperä said.

Kalle Rovanperä gassed for third.

Rovanperä is at the top of the World Series points table. His difference to the second place and winner of the World Rally of Sardinia Hyundai’s Belgian driver to Thierry Neuville is 25 points.

“This year we had to be consistent and take the points that were available, if we couldn’t win,” Rovanperä said.

Toyota team manager Jari-Matti Latvala, 38, praised Rovanperä’s performance.

“It was a mature performance. At this point, it was exactly what is needed when aiming for the world championship.”

Sunday on the podium, Rovanperä overtook the 57-year-old Harry-in his father’s statistics. Kalle now has a total of 16 medal places at the World Championship level, while Harri achieved a total of 15 of them.

“Did I just pass by now? Well, no, it’s really funny that it came a while ago. I hope there will be even more podium places”, grinned Kalle.

Kalle has already surpassed his father in the number of wins. Kalle Rovanperä has a total of nine victories in the main class of the World Championship, while Harri Rovanperä has one.

Harri Rovanperä had arrived to follow his son’s achievements in Sardinia.

Sardinian competition on the closing day, Rovanperä took a firm stand on the embarrassing problem that has been plaguing the World Cup rallies for a long time.

The World Series still hasn’t come up with a solution to improve the competitive setup of Sunday’s driving day. Drivers’ Sunday – and often Saturday – talks about saving tires and car just for the Power Stage are boring.

Rovanperä also seemed fed up with the matter.

“Sundays are a bit stupid because we have to save tires for the Power Stage. I feel bad for the fans because we don’t go full speed [ennen Power Stagea]. The organizers would have to do something about this so that we could enjoy the morning and drive hard even in the Power Stage,” Rovanperä said.

Rally tires in the service area of ​​the World Rally Championship in Sardinia.

The experts according to the Rally1 hybrid driver in the main class of the World Series costs about one million euros without VAT. To that extent, it is a sad joke that millionaire racers are driven at a leisurely pace in front of the public.

“That’s right, that’s how it is. On Saturday, the fights are often over, especially between teammates, if it is considered best to freeze the situation within the team. It’s pretty stupid,” Rovanperä stated.

Rovanperä has a simple proposal to improve the situation.

“Let’s change tires before the Power Stage and put four new tires on the bottom. That alone fixes the problem, it doesn’t take much,” Rovanperä stated.

“That would certainly be a good solution. Everyone could drive at a normal pace for the first sections of Sunday. The viewers would have something to look at and get a feel for it.”

The next World Cup rally will be held in Kenya from 22 to 25. June.