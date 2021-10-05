The Verona event is the penultimate round of the Sparco Italian Rally Championship: 181 crews entered for the seven special stages. The third round of the Toyota GR Yaris Rally Cup will also be held at the weekend

A historic appointment in the calendar of the Italian Rally Sparco Championship, which is staged on the asphalt of the hills surrounding Verona. On Friday 8 and Saturday 9 October the Rally Due Valli with 181 registered crews, of which 93 participants in the Italian flag. And at the weekend, enriched by the 3rd Zone Rally Cup (57 cars) and the 2nd Zone Rally Trophy for Historic Cars (31), there will also be the third round of the Toyota GR Yaris Rally Cup one-make series featuring the new car. R1 T4x4 competition racing car derived from the compact car of segment B of the Japanese house.

RALLY DUE VALLI 2021: THE PROGRAM – Organized by the Automobile Club Verona with Aci Verona Sport, the Rally Due Valli includes seven special stages for a total of 95.36 km of challenge against time, both for the cars entered in the Cir Sparco, and for the 12 Toyota GR Yaris cars of the single-make ; route on reduced asphalt, on the other hand, for the other two categories (61.64 km on 6 PS), with those enrolled in the latter who do not compete in the PS1 “Up Rent Grezzana Power Stage” on Friday, and face the PS with reduced mileage “Tomasi Auto Cà del Diaolo” (two passages planned) on Saturday. The “Banca Valsabbina Orsara” (12.86 km) on Saturday is also among the timed sections included in the race program, with two passes at SS 4 and 7 at the end of the day.

RALLY DUE VALLI 2021: TIMETABLE AND TV – The program of the Rally Due Valli 2021 edition includes the assistance park near the Verona Stadium, and the arrival on Saturday evening in Piazza Bra, in the heart of the city of Verona, not far from the Arena, with the awards ceremony (from 7.15 pm). The PS1 “Grezzana – Power Stage” of 2.3 km starts at 3.30 pm on Friday 8 October; the PS2 “Cà del Diaolo 1”, before Saturday 9 October, starting from 9.10. The race is held behind closed doors for the public, but fans can follow the frequent connections of Aci Sport Tv (channel 228 of the Sky platform), Rai Sport (channel 57 of digital terrestrial) and the social channels of Aci Sport, Rally Due Valli , in addition to the links of Radio Bella Monella.

ITALIAN RALLY CHAMPIONSHIP 2021: THE FAVORITES – Seventh of eight rounds of the Italian Rally Sparco Championship, the event in Verona sees the crew of Giandomenico Basso -Lorenzo Granai (Skoda Fabia R5 Evo) defend the lead in the standings (88 points) compared to the pursuers Fabio Andolfi – Stefano Savoia on Skoda Fabia R5 (74.5 points). Third in the standings (65.5 points) and candidates for a leading role in the Rally Due Valli on Hyundai i20 R5 the reigning Italian champions Andrea Crugnola – Pietro Elia Ometto, winners of the event held in Veronese in 2019. Among the drivers Stefano Albertini (Skoda), winner of the 1000 Miglia Rally in September 2021, is also more eagerly awaited.

TOYOTA GR YARIS RALLY CUP: THIRD STAGE – In the debut season, the Toyota GR Yaris Rally Cup single-make championship, after the rounds at the Rally di Roma Capitale and the Rally 1000 Miglia, stops in Verona with the car driven by Alessandro Ciardi, paired with Alessandro Tondini, who defends the leadership in the standings (67 points); followed by the Finns Markus Manninen – Teemu Sillanpaa (45 points) and Edoardo De Antoni – Martina Musiari (41). The Toyota GR Yaris Rally Cup single-make, which includes a ranking dedicated to the Under 23 crews (in the lead Angelo Pucci Grossi with Francesco Cardinali) and one for the Teams (leads the Hmi team), after the Verona event will continue with the Modena Rally (October 30-31) and with the Monza Rally (November 18-21).

