Rally driving Valtteri Bottas was sixth in the Fell Rally and got excited about the upcoming World Rally Championship

Juho Hänninen drove the general competition and Teemu Asunmaa number one in the Finnish Championship class.

Toyota the former factory driver of the rally stable Juho Hänninen was number one in the general race in the Arctic Lapland Rally, which ended on Saturday, or more familiarly in the Fell Rally.

Hänninen tested the Yaris WRC and new Pirelli tires for next month’s Rovaniemi World Rally in the Arctic Circle.

“Pretty much was learned. The new tire will work with the car. Now we are much wiser for the upcoming World Rally Championship and above all for the proactive test. This made it a lot easier, ”Hänninen summed up.

Hännisen behind second drove Škoda Teemu Asunmaa, which was also number one in the Finnish Championship series. Competing under the Swedish flag for drivers driving cars in the same category Oliver Solberg bent after the final tension by 0.9 seconds.

“It wasn’t an easy race. There was all sorts of small programs, but luckily nothing bigger. This carries far into the season when there were one and a half times the score. This also became self-confidence in doing things yourself, ”Asunmaa summed up.

Country of residence after the second highest SM score was grabbed by a veteran Juha Salo before Emil Lindholmia.

Mercedes F1 star Valtteri Bottas was sixth in the finish. Bottas, who was driving a Citroën WRC car, accumulated a difference of almost four minutes in Hänninen during seven special stages.

“Now there are good feelings when we got to the finish line. That was the most important thing. Even today there was an event and we went to the bench. However, driving was already better, ”Bottas glowed.

“Again, a lot was learned and more confidence was gained in the notation. However, that pace is pretty much up to that. I enjoyed it much more than last year. There was a little fuss, but it’s relevant when I’m so inexperienced in this sport, ”Bottas continued.

Rally The Finnish Championship season continues at the beginning of February in Kouvola. The Arctic Circle will be driven again on 26-28. February, but this time from World Cup points. Bottas got excited about the idea of ​​“MM-Tunturi”.

“If it’s free on the calendar, yes you really have to consider it. Then it depends on whether there is a good car and a team that does not have to pay any unreasonable sums for it. ”