Rally driving Toyota is already claiming its third victory of the season in the World Rally Championship: “It hasn’t been frozen to rest on its laurels”

The fourth World Rally Championship of the season will be run from Friday to Sunday in Portugal.

Japanese The Toyota team has been strong this year, although the World Rally Championship series has been broken due to the corona pandemic. The team leads the World Championship Series for Drivers and Manufacturers.

Last season, only seven races were allowed to run in the World Series. This year’s fourth race in Porto, in the north of Portugal, will start on Friday, with the aim of running all twelve World Rally Championships marked on the calendar.

“It’s important that restrictions are eased and that the public also gets to watch the races,” Toyota Sports Director Kaj Lindström says by phone to HS.

Although Portugal is already letting tourists into the country, the rally is basically run without a crowd. In practice, there should have been some audience along the route as everything is difficult to control.

In the previous At the World Rally Championship a month ago in Croatia, Toyota took over Sébastien Ogierin and Elfyn Evansin led by a double victory. The third driver of the stable Kalle Rovanperä drove out after five miles.

There was quite a bit of drama in Croatia when Ogier drove a crash with a civilian car.

After the rally, he went to be Toyota’s team manager Jari-Matti Latvalan with to find out the matter to the local police station and paid the fines. Ogier leads the World Series.

Read more: Latvala got a flying start

Lindström believes that the good driving mood of the stable will continue in Portugal and that Rovanperä will also gain new momentum, even if it is racing in the country for the first time in a WRC car.

“It’s not frozen on the laurels to rest,” Lindström says.

This season, Ogier also won the opening race in Monte Carlo. In Portugal, he has won six times before, the last time in 2017 when Toyota returned to the World Rally Championship. Ogier did drive a M-Sport Ford at the time.

Last year, the Portuguese World Rally Championship was canceled. Now the route is quite similar to two years ago.

“There will be new stretches on Friday, otherwise we will be on familiar roads,” Lindström said. “The roads are a bit soft after the rain, but on the other hand they dry out suddenly.”

Two years ago, an Estonian drove to the top of the rally Ott Tänak before Thierry Neuvillea and Ogieria. Today was still behind the wheel of Toyota, but in 2020 moved to its current stable for Hyundai.

Hyundai announced recently multi-year follow-up washes with Today and Neuville as well. Toyota has not yet announced its future driver choices.

World Cup series the rules will change next year so that new hybrid cars will be allowed to run on electricity for special tests and recharge their batteries as they move from one express track to another.

Toyota’s hybrid car is currently being built in the new premises of the stable on the outskirts of Jyväskylä.

Lindström is not involved in its construction.

“Fortunately, I can only take care of this side of the sport. The new hybrid is enough of a challenge for all teams, ”says Lindström.

The Portuguese World Rally Championship has a total of 20 special stages, of which eight will be run on Friday, seven on Saturday and the remaining five on Sunday. The race ends with a super special stage at 2.18 pm Finnish time.