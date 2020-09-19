Rally driving Thierry Neuville is caught winning the World Rally Championship in Turkey, Kalle Rovanperä is fifth

Hyundain Thierry Neuville leads the Turkish World Rally Championship after the second day of driving. At the top, Neuville will be led by Hyundain, who will share second place after eight special stages Sebastien Loebia and Toyota Sebastien Ogieria At 33.2 seconds.

Toyota Kalle Rovanperä is the best Finnish fifth, one minute and 18.8 seconds from the top. M-Sport Ford Teemu Suninen is sixth (-1.35.0) and so is Ford Esapekka Lapland seventh (–2.28.0).

The fastest in the eighth special stage was Loeb. Lapland was fourth, Rovanperä Fifth and Suninen sixth.

Rovanperä’s pace was slowed down by a flat tire that occurred earlier in the day.

“A puncture was not a good thing,” Rovanperä regretted the World Series website.

Toyota’s fourth driver in the race Elfyn Evans is Rovanperä 18 seconds ahead.

Last season world champion, Hyundain Ott Tänak experienced a bad setback for his championship dreams. The Estonian had to interrupt the day with the third special stage, which opened due to a fault in the car’s steering.

“Fixing it for tomorrow shouldn’t be a big deal,” Tänak said on the World Series website.

World Cup series leading French driver Ogier is firmly in the World Cup title, as when he gets to the finish line without a break, he amends his points account nicely and makes a difference to Today as well. After the Turkish rally, there are only two races left in the World Cup series.

The Fifth World Rally Championship of the season ends tomorrow, when four special stages will be run.