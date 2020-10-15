Rally driving The co-operation between the Finnish World Rally Championship and Neste ends

The cooperation lasted 26 years.

Oil refining company Neste will be left as the title partner of the Finnish World Rally Championship. The cooperation will end after 26 years.

“This is the decision of one era. Together, we have increased the value, position and impact of the Finnish World Rally Championship nationally and internationally, ”AKK Sports Oy’s acting managing director Markus Häkkinen says in a press release.

The new era will be concretely reflected in communications already during the rest of the year, when, among other things, the channels of the Finnish World Rally Championship will be updated to a new name.

Due to the coronavirus epidemic, the Finnish World Rally Championship was missed this year. Next year, the Jyväskylä region’s gravel roads will run from World Championship points from July 29 to August 1. The competition is also the 70th anniversary rally.

Neste’s Marketing Director Sirpa Tuomi says that the company is renewing its sponsorship and will partly give up the Finnish Rally World Championship.

“Neste’s business has changed over the past decade, and our goal is to become one of the world’s leading players in renewable and circular economy solutions. We have now also renewed our brand strategy to support this and our operations in our target areas, ”Tuomi explains the decision in a press release.