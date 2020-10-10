Rally driving Teemu Suninen’s ranking in the World Rally Championship in Sardinia is slipping, dropping to fifth

Dani Sordo leads rally more than half a minute difference to the next.

Finnish Ford driver Teemu Sunisen the downhill continues in the World Rally Championship in Sardinia. The Finn, who started from second place to Saturday, lost another place in the 15-kilometer special stage before the maintenance break and dropped to fifth in the race. The difference to the top is a minute.

Suninen was the sixth fastest in the tenth special stage of the race and lost to Hyundai Thierry Neuville 11.1 seconds.

“There are no options, I just have to deal with the situation. It has been challenging, ”Suninen worried to WRC.com.

World Cup series leading Toyota Elfyn Evans rose fourth past Sunise. Toyota’s pace has improved as the competition progresses. Evans and Sebastien Ogier the third and fourth places in the tenth special stage were snapped by Hyundain Neuville and Dani Sordon after.

Sordo leads the race by 31.6 seconds ahead of Neuville. Ogier is third.

“It’s very nice. Sebastien is coming at a fast pace now, but I really enjoyed this special exam, ”Sordo summed up the last clip of the morning.

Toyota Kalle Rovanperä slammed into the tree on Saturday’s second special stage. Ford Esapekka Lapland suspended as early as Friday for another special stage.

The race continues at 17.08 Finnish time. In the evening, two special stages will be run. The race ends on Sunday.