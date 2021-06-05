Rally driving Rovanperä and Suninen returned to the World Rally Championship at a moderate pace – Emil Lindholm handed over due to engine damage

Rovanperä was sixth in the 15-kilometer special stage and Suninen ninth.

Toyota Kalle Rovanperä and Ford Teemu Suninen returned to the Sardinian World Rally Championship after the breaks on the opening day with the first special stage of the second day of the race on Saturday morning.

In the overall competition, the Finnish duo is ten minutes from the top.

On the morning of the second day of the race as well Emil Lindholm joined the ranks of Finnish interruptors. Lindholm, who raced in the WRC3 class at Skoda, had to surrender after the car’s engine had been damaged after Friday’s ground contact.

Estonian Hyundai driver Ott Tänak also started the second day of driving at the best pace. After nine special stages, he leads the overall race by 34.8 seconds with his Spanish teammate Dani Sordoon.

A French world champion competing in Toyota Sebastien Ogier is third in the race 42.3 seconds from the top. Briton Elfyn Evans and Belgium Thierry Neuville continue the competition in places four and five.

Competing in the WRC2 class with Hyundai Jari Huttunen is eighth in the overall competition and Norwegian in its class Mads Östbergin after the second. Östberg is chasing a class win 31 seconds away from Huttunen.

Today, eight special stages will be run. The race ends on Sunday.