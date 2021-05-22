Rally driving Ott Tänak started the second day of the World Rally Championship in Portugal: “It’s a good feeling to drive now”

Finnish drivers have a double lead in the WRC2 class.

Hyundain Estonian driver Ott Tänak began the second day of the World Rally Championship in Portugal.

Today, Saturday drove a 7.5-second base time in the ninth special stage and captured his lead in the overall race. Today leads Toyota by 13 seconds Elfyn Evans.

“The car was much better than yesterday. Now it’s a good feeling to drive, ”Tänak said on the TV series of the World Series.

Opening individual World Championship rallies for Hyundai Dani Sordo is third, 18 seconds from Today.

Tänak won the second World Rally Championship of the season in the winter in Rovaniemi. The other two races of the season have ended for Toyota Sébastien Ogierin to victory. The Frenchman leads the World Rally Championship.

Kalle Rovanperä continue the rally in the sixth. The difference to the top is 47 seconds.

In the WRC2 class, Finns have a double lead. Esapekka Lappi (Volkswagen Polo) leads by 14 seconds Teemu Sunista (Ford).

“It’s slippery,” Suninen commented on Saturday morning’s opening.

Six more special stages will be run in the Portuguese World Rally Championship on Saturday, the last of which will start at 21.03 Finnish time.