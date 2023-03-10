Toyota is busy experimenting with hydrogen. For the public road there are prototypes of the Corolla Cross and Hilux and there is even a restomod of the AE86 on H2. Toyota is also testing the product on the circuit. Last year, a hydrogen-powered GR Corolla competed in the 24 Hours of Fuji. Toyota also races with hydrogen on the unpaved roads when rallying in the WRC.

The Toyota GR Yaris H2 seen above has entered the Japanese marque for a few WRC events. Compared to the street version, the rally monster has a reinforced suspension and hydrogen combustion engine. This engine only chugs water out of the pipes, while it looks and sounds like a normal rally car.

The disadvantage of rally driving with hydrogen

However, according to Toyota WRC team boss Jari-Matti Latvala, there is still some gain to be made: “The [afstand] is the biggest thing. There are, of course, the fuel tanks. You need big tanks, but we already have hybrids in the market at the same time [WRC] cars, so I don’t think that should be a problem,” he says Motorsport.

According to Latvala, there are two ways to use hydrogen: ‘You can have the pressurized gas or a liquid version. The liquid version could really be something, but that needs a little more time. I think we need a few more years of development.’

The same feeling as an internal combustion engine

He also explains why hydrogen will win the hearts of many racing enthusiasts. “For me, the great thing about hydrogen is that it gives the same feeling as a normal internal combustion engine and you have the sound. You can see something coming out of the exhaust, but it’s kind of invisible and clean,” says the team boss. What would you rather see? This hydrogen GR Yaris or rather a racing Supra on eFuels?