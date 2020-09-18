Rally driving Old champion Sebastien Loeb tinted at the opening of the World Rally Championship in Turkey, Kalle Rovanperä as the best Finnish fifth

The sand dust made it difficult for Ott Today to go on the opening day.

Hyundain the nine-time world champion currently acting as a gig driver Sebastien Loeb took full advantage of his starting point in the first two special stages of the Turkish World Rally Championship on Friday. Loeb leads the rally with 1.2 seconds ahead of the teammate Thierry Neuvillea.

Friday’s two special stages dictate the starting order for Saturday’s long driving day.

Toyota Sebastien Ogier was Friday’s third best before teammates Elfyn Evansia and Kalle Rovanperää and Ford Teemu Sunista. Ford Esapekka Lapland is the eighth.

As leader of the race, Loeb will get to the route on Saturday in the best location as the last car of the WRC drivers.

Top drivers set off for Friday’s special stages three minutes apart, but the sand dust raised by the cars became a problem.

“It’s the same thing here every year. We talk about it after every rally, but no one listens. This is pretty crap, ”Hyundain Neuville said after the day.

The biggest victim of the dust was the defending champion Ott Tänak, who was unable to drive under difficult conditions. Today was only seventh and will leave the front forces to plow the road on Saturday.

In Turkey the public is not allowed access to the special tests or the service area. It is, of course, a compulsion caused by a pandemic, but still, forcibly, part of the charm of the species disappears when driving in a “corona bubble”.

“It’s perhaps a bit of an anti-DNA race in this way. However, a rally is a sport that is brought in with the people and driven on roads where the local people also drive. Sure, this is a big pity, but with the situation, we now have to learn to live, ”said Ford driver Suninen.

“About the feeling is missing quite a bit when there is no audience. That’s a big part of the species. However, that is now the only opportunity in this global situation. Of course, this is not like a rally, ”Rovanperä shouted.

In the Turkish rally, the effect of the coronavirus is also reflected in the number of participants. There are only 26 racing pairs involved, so non-WRC cars also have a good chance of getting up to the World Cup points in a really fierce rally.

Marmaris, Turkey: World Rally Championship 5/7 season, Turkish Rally:

Situation after 2/12 special stage: 1) Sebastien Loeb France, Hyundai 18.50.9, 2) Thierry Neuville Belgium, Hyundai 1.2 seconds behind, 3) Sebastien Ogier France, Toyota -1.3, 4) Elfyn Evans Britain, Toyota –2.1 5) Kalle Rovanperä / Jonne Halttunen Finland, Toyota –2.7, 6) Teemu Suninen / Jarmo Lehtinen Finland, Ford –4.2, 7) Ott Tänak Estonia, Hyundai –4.8, 8) Esapekka Lappi / Janne Ferm Finland, Ford –6.6, 9) Gus Greensmith Britannia, Ford –16.1, 10) Pierre-Louis Loubet France, Hyundai –28.5.

A total of ten special stages will be run in Turkey on Saturday and Sunday.