Upgrade
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Rally driving Nine-time world champion Sébastien Loeb finishes the World Rally Championship

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
October 1, 2020
in World
0

This season, the Frenchman has driven Hyundai’s third car in two World Rally Championships.

Rally nine-time world champion Sébastien Loeb will not continue driving in the Hyuandai factory garage.

Leob, 46, plans to compete next season in the Dakar Desert Rally. The stable and the driver announced that they had agreed on the matter by mutual agreement.

Hyundai has driven three so-called shift drivers in five World Rally Championships this season Ott Even today and Thierry Neuvillen alongside. In addition to Loeb, the third car in the stable has been driven by a Spaniard Dani Sordo and Irish Craig Breen.

In the Sardinian World Rally Championship in a week, Hyundai’s third car will be driven by Breen.

The World Cup series, which has been stuck due to the coronavirus, will end in mid-November in Belgium.

Loeb is ninth in the World Cup points. He has driven two World Rally Championships. In Monte Carlo, he was sixth and third in the previous race in Turkey.

South Korean Hyundai won the World Championship of Brands last year.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Enneagram 7. The multi-tasker. Growing one step closer every day to leaving my legacy.

Related Posts

Next Post

IRCGN: the scientific gendarmerie which tracks down the clues

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Welcome Back!

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password?

Create New Account!

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In