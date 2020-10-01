Rally driving Nine-time world champion Sébastien Loeb finishes the World Rally Championship

This season, the Frenchman has driven Hyundai’s third car in two World Rally Championships.

Rally nine-time world champion Sébastien Loeb will not continue driving in the Hyuandai factory garage.

Leob, 46, plans to compete next season in the Dakar Desert Rally. The stable and the driver announced that they had agreed on the matter by mutual agreement.

Hyundai has driven three so-called shift drivers in five World Rally Championships this season Ott Even today and Thierry Neuvillen alongside. In addition to Loeb, the third car in the stable has been driven by a Spaniard Dani Sordo and Irish Craig Breen.

In the Sardinian World Rally Championship in a week, Hyundai’s third car will be driven by Breen.

The World Cup series, which has been stuck due to the coronavirus, will end in mid-November in Belgium.

Loeb is ninth in the World Cup points. He has driven two World Rally Championships. In Monte Carlo, he was sixth and third in the previous race in Turkey.

South Korean Hyundai won the World Championship of Brands last year.