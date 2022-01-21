Rally driving Kalle Rovanperä was far from leading the World Rally Championship in Monte Carlo: “Something has to be invented”

Reigning world champion Sébastien Ogier got off to a strong start, even though he didn’t even run a full World Cup season.

Monte Carlon The World Rally Championship will continue on Friday with six special stages, however Kalle Rovanperä is far from the tip.

Rovanperä, who is driving at Toyota, is only in his twelfth time when two special stages were run in the dark at the first World Championship of the season late Thursday.

Rovanperä has missed out on his teammate leading the race Sébastien Ogierista minutes and eight seconds. The Frenchman is the reigning world champion, but he doesn’t run a full World Cup season.

In the World Rally Championship entered this period into hybrid time. Special tests are run electrically and the displacements are driven by an internal combustion engine. The charging hybrid also affects the way drivers drive: braking charges the battery and accelerating discharges it.

“The car was really awkward to drive. Something needs to be invented. I also got a small spin [lipsahdus]. The balance of the car is not right, the car is understeer, ”Rovanperä said in the stable’s press release.

The French have a double lead as a nine-time world champion Sébastien Loeb is second to Ford. He is 6.7 seconds behind eight-time champion Ogier.

Third is Toyota Elfyn Evans just over 11 seconds from the tip.

Team Manager Jari-Matti Latvala was pleased to have two Toyota drivers among the three. Latvala regretted the start of the Rovanperä rally.

“It was hard for Kalle. He spinned and driving in the dark is unfortunate if there is no credit for it. I am sure Kalle will improve, ”Latvala said.

The second Finnish driver of the rally Sami Pajari is 40’s. Lahti resident drives a WRC3 in a small class at Ford.

The rally will continue on Friday with six special stages, the first of which will start at 10.14 Finnish time. The last special stage of the day starts at 17.37 Finnish time.