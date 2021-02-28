Rally driving Kalle Rovanperä received a great bonus after finishing second in the Lapland World Rally Championship

The Finnish promise convincingly drove the last leg of the rally and got five extra points.

Toyota Kalle Rovanperä drove his WRC career to its best position so far when he fought second in the Rovaniemi World Rally Championship. Rovanperä crowned his great race with a special stage win with the Power Stage eek that ended the rally and took five more World Championship points.

Hyundain drove to victory in the overall race Ott Tänak 17.5 seconds apart to Rovanpera. Hyundain Thierry Neuville was third, 2.3 seconds from Rovanpera.

Rovanperä is at the top of the drivers’ World Championship points after two races after collecting 39 points. Neuville is four points away, Toyota Sebastien Ogier and Elfyn Evans eight points behind.

In snow conditions the excellently thriving Rovanperä was a winning favorite in Rovaniemi, perhaps even the biggest one. However, he missed the opening day of Today, eventually deciding for twenty seconds.

The big promise Rovanperä, 20, was a little annoyed in the finish by a mistake in the opening special stage of the rally, but of course the young man was not disappointed after the best ranking of his career.

“I wanted to fight for the top spot, I made a mistake and we didn’t have the optimal pace. I weighed the most through the weekend, and this was a great weekend from both me and (co-driver) Jonneltakin (Halttunen). We did our best and we are happy with the second place here, ”Rovanperä summed up the WRC series on the site.

M-Sport Ford Teemu Suninen was eighth and Esapekka Lapland With its Volkswagen tenth. Lapland won the WRC2 class.