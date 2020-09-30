Rally driving Kalle Rovanperä is like Armand Duplantis in rally driving: the promise of 20 years of age grew into motorsport at the age of four

At the turn of the year, Rovanperä suspended the army and moved to the new headquarters of the Toyota stable in Tallinn.

Kalle Rovanperä answers the phone from Tallinn. The great promise of rally driving moved to its new residence at the turn of the year. At the same time, he suspended his military service, which had begun in Finland.

“There was so much overlap during the rally that the military had to suspend. I don’t know because it will continue again, ”says Rovanperä.

The move to Tallinn made Rovanperä’s everyday life easier. The second main place of the Japanese Toyota team is in Tallinn, where the Rally Cars will be brought in for service after the races and from where they will be sent to the next race place.

Rovanperä is one Tommi Mäkinen of the three drivers in the stable. French Sébastien Ogier aims for the seventh world championship at Toyota in his long career. Welsh Elfyn Evans leads the World Cup series, which shrank due to a coronavirus for a stubble year of seven rallies.

There are two more races left in the series. Rovanperä is fourth in points and can still become the youngest World Cup medalist of all time in rally history.

“A medal is acceptable if you can drive. It is not easy to take important points, ”says Rovanperä in his calm way.

In Kalle Rovanperä’s prize cabinet, there are enough trophies in Puuppola.­

Finns have been a rally crowd, but it’s been 20 years since the previous World Championships. Marcus Grönholm raised the championship jug in 2000. Rovanperä is being talked about as the next Finnish world champion.

“I can’t say that, but it’s being pursued. Of course, there must be a clear goal. You can also get high in this sport, and a lot of work has been done in front of it, ”Rovanperä acknowledges the championship speeches.

Rovanperä’s manager Mäkinen once won four consecutive world championships in 1996–1999. After this season, Mäkinen will quit as a team manager and move to Toyota as an advisor for all motorsports.

Rovanperä thanks Mäkki for his support and trust. While living in Finland, the men are neighbors in Puuppola, Central Finland, where Mäkinen started manufacturing Toyota rally cars in 2016.

“Tommi’s move came as a bit of a surprise. I will probably miss it. This season has gone really well with Tom. You will notice it in the mood. Without Tom, I wouldn’t be here, ”says Rovanperä.

Harri and Kalle Rovanperä in 2005.­

Rovanperä is a child star of its kind. He could be compared to a pole vault ME man Armand Double. Swedish broke recently Sergei Bubkan the result of the unbeaten outer tracks. Duplantis is the same age as Rovanperä.

Duplantis is said to have been born with a rod in his hand, as he began jumping under his father at the age of four. Correspondingly, Rovanperä is born with a car wheel in his hand. He drove four-year-old ATVs and a six-year-old car. He got his first rally car from his father From Harris at the age of eight.

“I don’t know about Duplants, but it sounds like we’ve had a similar trajectory. Personally, I never thought I would become a rally driver when I couldn’t drive a race. It wasn’t until I was 15 that I believed that driving was a profession, ”says Rovanperä, who received a driving license with Trafi’s special permit at the age of 17.

In July, Kalle Rovanperä competed in a simulator in the virtual World Rally Championship in Jyväskylä. “I didn’t train for that race at all.”­

Rovanperä is also familiar with cars and technology. If a race car stays on the route, he can repair it enough to survive until service.

Rally driving is living in a turning point. The new rules will bring hybrid technology to cars in 2022. Rovanperä is looking forward to the change with interest.

“The hybrid is definitely good technology, as in the formulas. It’s a good addition to the rally. A different thing if you go completely into electric cars. I’m not excited about that. ”