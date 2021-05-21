Rally driving Kalle Rovanperä has a painful day at the World Rally Championship in Portugal

At the top of the race, Hyundai’s Ott Tänak drove a meager 2.7 seconds ahead of Toyota’s Elfyn Evans.

Toyota Kalle Rovanperä was in trouble during the driving day of the Portuguese World Rally Championship on Friday. In the preliminary tests, the car’s adjustments had not been made suitable for the race, which hampered the progress, especially in the morning’s special stages.

Before Friday’s last short city special stage, Rovanperä was in sixth place in the results. The difference to the top had accumulated in 25 seconds.

“It was a really awkward day and a little bad luck. In the afternoon we moved the car and it worked much better. Tomorrow, you just have to find the right settings for the morning snippets as well, ”Rovanperä summed up.

“The morning was really bad. I just didn’t get a good feel for the car. Maybe we had made the wrong adjustments, because the road was a little different in the tests. ”

Hyundai’s stable still had a three-way lead in the afternoon in the race, but it crumbled when the Belgian driver Thierry Neuville drove out. Neuville still had time to link to the finish of the second last special stage of the day, but the time difference came to the top with more than three and a half minutes.

“The note was just too fast for that point. When I saw the bend, I realized this wasn’t going to end well. I was still trying to fix the situation, but there was a stump or something like that that threw us out of the way, ”Neuville explained in a WRC All Live broadcast.

Kisan led by Hyundai Ott Tänak a slight difference of 2.7 seconds ahead of Toyota Elfyn Evansia. Commanding Hyundai Dani Sordo was third before Toyota Takamoto Looks and Sebastien Ogieria.

“It was a horrible day. I don’t know yet where we’re going to get to tomorrow’s stretches, but yes it should be at least a little easier than today, ”Ogier, who was the first car to hit the road, lamented.

In WRC2 class Driving a Volkswagen Esapekka Lapland held the top spot by 1.1 seconds ahead of Friday’s team-mate Nikolai Grjazinia. Ford Teemu Suninen was third in class. The difference had come to Lapland in 9.5 seconds.

Sami Pajari drive to the lead in the JWRC class of junior drivers.