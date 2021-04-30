Rally driving Jari-Matti Latvala got a flying start as Toyota’s rally boss – the balance of the last race was a run-out, a crash, a victory and a ride to the police station

Jari-Matti Latvala is the youngest team manager of the World Rally Championship ever. Under his leadership, the Toyota team is now aiming for its second brand championship. At the same time, there can also be a championship for riders.

At the beginning of run out, then crash and finally victory.

Jari-Matti Latvalan last weekend, the Toyota team led by drama was full of drama in the third race of the World Series in Croatia.

The youngest of the drivers in the stable, 20 years old Kalle Rovanperä drove out at a fast pace in the first special stage of the race. The journey was only five kilometers long.

The team’s most experienced driver, a seven-time world champion Sébastien Ogier had to run out of the same place. Later, Ogier crashed in his rally car in civilian traffic as he drove a crash on the transition leg.

Eventually, Ogier rose to victory in the entire race when he defeated his teammate in the final special stage Elfyn Evansin. The double victory was the perfect decision for the drama arc.

“The start of the rally looked really bad. Kalle drove out of his inexperience when the road surface was slippery. Too bad his race was so short. Experience cannot correct. I myself made big mistakes at the beginning of my career, ”says Latvala.

After many stages, Sébastien Ogier and map reader Julien Ingrassia became the winners of the Croatian World Rally Championship.­

Victory after that, Ogier and Latvala drove to the local police station, where the Frenchman paid a total of € 7,000 in fines: € 5,000 to the International Automobile Federation and € 2,000 to the police. In addition, he received a conditional ban on competition, which is valid for the next six months.

“Ogier paid the fines from his own bag and admitted his mistake. There was certainly a reason for both parties when the other came to the side of Ogier’s car. There were problems with communication when the police did not speak English, ”Latvala said.

Stable Event Manager Jarmo Lehtinen remained on the scene to clarify the situation so that Ogier could continue the competition.

“Time was on the card,” says Latvala, who had a similar situation in Monte Carlo in 2016 when he hit his viewer.

“I got fined 5,000 euros. The driver pays for his mistake. ”

Toyota main owner Akio Toyoda appointed Latvala factory rally team manager in December. Latvala, 36, became the youngest team manager ever in the World Rally Championship.

Founder of the rally stable Tommi Mäkinen withdrew from operations and became a motor sports advisor to Toyota.

Rallyin Mäkinen said to leave in good spirits and to remain a creditor of the Japanese.

“Tommy hasn’t been seen in the rallies since, and I’ve only talked on the phone a couple of times,” Latvala says.

Multi the rest has changed in the stable. In the winter, the stable moved from Mäkinen’s land in Puuppola to large premises near Jyväskylä. The former premises of Metso’s label paper mill have 4,500 square meters of hall space.

Last weekend, Kalle Rovanperä had time to drive only five kilometers in the Croatian World Rally Championship before going out. “Kalle still has master material,” says Jari-Matti Latvala, Toyota’s team manager.­

A new hybrid car will be built in the premises, which is intended to be driven in the World Championship series in 2022–2024. Latvala is in Jyväskylä a couple of days a week. Otherwise, the work is done away from home in Tuuri.

“A hybrid is a good solution. Toyota believes in that when the sport goes to the green option. An electric car alone is not suitable for a rally, ”says Latvala.

The rules of the World Series will change next year so that new hybrid cars will be allowed to run on electricity for special tests and recharge their batteries by moving from one express track to another.

Also the role of the team manager has changed. Where Mäkinen had power and responsibility for everything, Latvala is more of a driver support person, advisor and sweater.

In rallies, Latvala drives himself through the route and discusses it with the drivers.

Sports Executive Director Kaj Lindström lead activities during the rally and keep in touch with his team with the drivers. Lehtinen handles paperwork where there is enough work with the team and the race organizers.

Japanese Yuichiro Haruna is responsible for the economy and relations to the skull site in Tokyo.

The management model is suitable for Latvala, who can still bring his own views to the issue if necessary.

Tommi Mäkinen and Jari-Matti Latvala, former and current rally team managers at Toyota.­

The staff of the stable – including Latvala and the drivers – have a one-year employment contract. According to Latvala, Toyota wants to watch the rally season by season.

Next season’s driver selections will be decided in Japan, but Latvala is expected to state his own position.

“Next year has not yet been agreed. Basically, I have said that I want to continue with Toyota myself, ”Latvala says.

To Toyota it is important that it wins the brand world championship, which it conquered as a new team in its second full season at the World Championships in 2018. The drivers ’championships in the team won in the seasons 2019 and 2020.

“When you win the brand championship, there is a big chance to win the drivers’ championship as well.”

Toyota leads this year’s World Championship Series with 27 points ahead of Hyundai (138-111). Ogier also won the season opener in Monte Carlo. In the second race of the season in Rovaniemi, Rovanperä drove second.

“I couldn’t have imagined that the season had started so nicely. I expected more from Rovaniemi, but we drew the wrong conclusions from the tests. Kalle fixed the situation well, thank you for that. We have the best drivers in the series, ”Latvala praises.

The World Series will continue on May 20 in Portugal. Due to the pandemic, Toyota’s competition team of about 60 people in Tallinn and Finland has traveled to the competition on a charter aircraft leased from Finnair.

The same ride is likely to travel to Portugal as well.

“It makes traveling easier. There is no need to adjust things so foolishly because of the corona. ”

In his spare time, Jari-Matti Latvala renovates old rally cars in Tuuri.­

Own driving his hunger Latvala has been able to satisfy with the Historic series races. So far, there is only one rally behind this season in February, but the next attempt to drive is probably in Ostrobothnia in June.

“I would like to get there to drive a 1990 Toyota Celica. By the way, there has been such a terrible show in the Historic series because of the corona, I have not been able to do it. ”

The team manager still has a lot of work to do in restoring old rally cars, especially Toyota models.

Latvala has, for example, a Toyota factory car with a then private driver in museum condition Marcus Grönholm drove in the 1992 Jyväskylä Suurajoki.

The stable in Tuuri is awaiting renovation Markku Alénin the old Toyota he drove in 1992 in Portugal.

Last October, Latvala stabbed his map reader Juho Hänninen with Historic car for modern driving rally in Kerava.

“I like the job of the team manager, although sometimes it’s hard to keep track of things when I still want to drive myself. That feeling just comes, you can’t do anything about it. We joked that I would make myself a contract for next season, but I wouldn’t get it through in Japan. ”