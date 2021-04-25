Rally driving Elfyn Evans rose to the top of the World Rally Championship in Croatia

Toyota British driver Elfyn Evans has risen to the top of the World Rally Championship in Croatia when he drove to the third special stage of the ground race.

He defeated his teammate who led the competition Sebastien Ogierin 7.0 seconds and leads the race by 2.8 seconds.

Ogier’s problems began as early as the transition he used to crash his car. World Cup series website was released on a car whose co-driver side front door is rutussa.

Hyundain Thierry Neuville continue third. Ford Teemu Suninen is the best Finnish tenth.

Zagreb: 3/12 World Cup, Croatian World Rally Championship:

Top position after 18/20 special stage: 1) Elfyn Evans Britain, Toyota 2.29.05.6, 2) Sebastien Ogier France, Toyota behind 2.8 seconds, 3) Thierry Neuville Belgium, Hyundai –8.4, 4) Ott Tänak Estonia, Hyundai –1.08.1, 5) Adrien Fourmaux France, Ford –2.49.7, 6) Takamoto Katsuta Japan, Toyota –3.04.6, … 10) Teemu Suninen / Mikko Markkula Finland, Ford –9.16.7, … 14) Emil Lindholm / Mikael Korhonen Finland, Skoda –11.39.0, … 22) Lauri Joona / Ari Koponen Finland, Ford –22.24.0, … 26) Sami Pajari / Marko Salminen Finland, Ford – 25.21.7.

Sunday specials:

Ek17 (25.20 km): 1) Evans 14.04.5, 2) Neuville –1.4, 3) Ogier –2.7, … 14) Suninen –1.01.0, … 18) Lindholm –1.14 , 3, … 30) Joona –2.02.7, … 34) Pajari –2.07.9.

Ek18 (14.09 km): 1) Evans 8.18.4, 2) Neuville –3.5, 3) Ogier –7.0, … 8) Suninen –23.0, … 17) Pajari –57 , 3, … 18) Lindholm –1.03.6, … 31) Joona –1.30.3.

On the closing day, Sunday, two more special stages will be run.