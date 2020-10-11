Rally driving Dani Sordo’s diligence was enough until the end of the second battle – a historically steady top three in Sardinia

Hyundain spanish driver Dani Sordo won the World Rally Championship in Sardinia before Hyundai Thierry Neuville and Toyota Sebastien Ogieria.

Belgian Neuville rose past Frenchman Ogier in the final special stage. The top three historically fit within 6.1 seconds.

Ford Teemu Suninen was the best Finn Fifth. Suninen tinted Friday morning with special stages and left for second place until Saturday, but the pace froze as the weekend progressed.

“Competition the start was great for us and we were able to deliver a really good pace. We were in trouble with quick specials, and we have to do the work to get through them. Thanks to the team. It’s great to be able to bring the car to the finish line, ”Suninen told WRC.com.

Fourth driven by a British Toyota driver Elfyn Evans continues at the top of the World Series before Ogier of France.

In the last special stage Hyundain Ott Tänak was the fastest before Neuville and Ogier.

In Finnish the weekend was weak because Esapekka Lapin Ford coagulated as early as Friday, and Kalle Rovanperä broke his Toyota in Saturday’s run-out. Jari Huttunen instead grabbed the win in the WRC3 class.

The Sardinian race was the sixth of the season. The World Series will continue in Belgium from 19 to 22 October. November and ends in Monza, Italy, in early December.

The news is updated