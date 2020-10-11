Upgrade
Rally driving A 21-year-old map reader died in a rally race in Portugal

Bhavi Mandalia
October 11, 2020
World
Map reader Laura Salvo died in a rally race in Portugal on Saturday, said including Sky Sports. He was 21 years old.

Latch and driver Miguel Socias were involved in an accident at the opening special stage of the Vidreiro Rally. The medical staff could no longer save Salvo’s life, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rally was stopped after the accident, and social media was filled with participation messages.

“I am really shocked to hear this. My support and condolences to relatives and friends. Rest in peace Laura, ”Spanish formula driver Carlos Sainz posted On Twitter.

