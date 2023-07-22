In preparing the Wool Rally 2023tender valid for Italian Asphalt Rally Championship Aci Sport and scheduled for the weekend of 21 and 22 Julythe Guardia di Finanza reported 11 pilots guilty of having carried out abusive reconnaissance. In fact, some patrols of the Police Forces stopped and reported to the race direction several crews that they were doing unauthorized reconnaissance on the PS1 City of Biella.

Rally di Lana illegal reconnaissance

The eve of the Lana Rally was marked by an episode of abusive reconnaissance by some pilots participating in the race. The discovery of this irregularity took place thanks to a patrol of the Finance Guard which, during a normal control mission on the territory, detected the presence of competitors on the race course.

On the occasion of the 2023 Lana Rally some drivers were sanctioned for abusive reconnaissance

Subsequently, the military sent a communication via Certified Electronic Mail (PEC) to Race Directionreporting what was observed.

Fine for rally drivers

After the reporting of the pilots involved in the illegal reconnaissance during the Lana Rally, the Race Directionin collaboration with ACI Sports and in accordance with the standards established by Federation in the National Sporting Regulations and in General Rules for the Rally Sector (art. 15.5.3.), has decided to fine each pilot involved with a fine of 5,000 euros. This fine was imposed based on the violation of thearticle 15.2, 15.3.5 letter A and prospectus 2/2B of the 2023 Rally General Rules, which regulate illegal reconnaissance.

The Rally di Lana is valid for the Italian Asphalt Rally Championship Aci Sport 2023

In total, they were officially sanctioned 11 pilotsbut during the checks they were stopped 27 people. This discrepancy is due to the fact that some stopped pilots were not accompanied by their respective navigators, but by other people. The total sum of the fines, equal to 55,000 euros, will be cashed in and sent to the coffers of the rally organisation. In addition, the pilots pinched in abusive reconnaissance were ousted from the race.

Rally road reconnaissance

Illegal reconnaissance is one incorrect practice and prohibited in the world of rallying and motor racing. They refer to the behavior of pilots or crews performing inspections or reconnaissance of the race course in an unauthorized manner or outside the rules established by the organizers of the competition.

Reconnaissance is essential for pilots and navigators, as it allows them to study the race track carefully, memorize the curves, the road conditions and make a detailed analysis of the route. However, these reconnaissance must take place in the times and in the ways established by the organizers.

Illegal reconnaissance can include situations in which pilots carry out site inspections outside the scheduled times or use unauthorized means to explore the route. This practice is considered unfair and may give them an unfair advantage over other competitors who respect the reconnaissance rules established by the race organisation.

The reconnaissance can only be done in the times and in the ways established by the organizers

For this reason, the motor sports federations establish strict rules regarding reconnaissance to ensure a level playing field between participants and preserve the integrity and safety of the competitions. Violations of these rules may result in disciplinary sanctions, including fines, time penalties or disqualification.

