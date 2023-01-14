French rally driver Sébastien Loeb has set a special series in the Dakar Rally among the cars by booking his sixth stage victory in a row in Al-Hofuf. Loeb was the best in the thirteenth stage with a special stage over 154 kilometers.

Loeb even won a total of seven stages this year, but will almost certainly have to settle for second place in the final standings. The gap to leader Nasser Al-Attiyah is more than 1 hour and 20 minutes. The desert rally ends in Dammam on Sunday.

Loeb and his Belgian co-driver Fabian Lurquin were just under six minutes faster than Al-Attiyah, the Qatari who also won the Dakar Rally last year. The Frenchman already takes at least 35 points to the World Rally Championship for which the Dakar Rally counts. In the standings, the Brazilian Lucas Moraes is third, fifteen minutes behind Loeb.

The 45th edition of the Dakar Rally ends on Sunday after about 8000 kilometers. Frenchman Stéphane Peterhansel and Spaniard Carlos Sainz were prominent dropouts.

Kevin Benavides

In the motorcycles, the Argentinian Kevin Benavides won the penultimate stage. His brother Luciano Benavides was actually faster but received a minute penalty for speeding.

Kevin Benavides © REUTERS



Australian Toby Price (KTM) remains the leader, but it remains exciting with Kevin Benavides just 12 seconds behind. The American Skyler Howes is also still competing for the overall victory. He is third, more than a minute and a half behind Price, who already won the Dakar Rally in 2016 and 2019. So on Sunday it will be a sprint race with three candidate final winners. Price is the last to act.