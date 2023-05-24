Aci Sport presented the twentieth edition of the Rally of Sardinia, scheduled from 1st to 4th June

Alexander Pinto





@

Alepinto8

Aci Sport presented the Rally of Sardinia 2023, now in its twentieth edition after taking over from the Sanremo Rally in 2004. The Sardinian appointment with the Wrc world championship will be staged from 1st to 4th June. The president of the Automobile Club of Italy Angelo Sticchi Damiani illustrated the details of the Italian world champion event; the Councilor for Tourism, Crafts and Commerce of the Autonomous Region of Sardinia; Giulio Pes of San Vittorio, president of the Aci Sardinia regional committee and president of AC Sassari; Settimo Nizzi, mayor of Olbia; Marco Franzelli, director of Rai Sport; Antonio Turitto, General Director of Rally Italia Sardegna. A complicated adventure in the initial stages, also due to the heavy legacy in terms of coat of arms and notoriety left by the city of flowers, but which took off over the years to become an unmissable appointment in the Wrc. The merits are equally distributed between the incomparable natural beauties offered by the Sardinian hinterland and the synergy between the Sardinia region and Aci Sport, whose commitment has made it possible to resolve some problems, especially logistics, typical of the islands. Today related industries are worth 80 million euros, excluding the part coming from minor events such as the Historic Rally and that of Gallura. See also América has competition within the MX League for the signing of 'Papu' Gómez

rally of sardinia 2023: the numbers — The event will involve about 1,000 workers, the competition has a route of 1,170 km, of which 322 divided into 19 special stages. There are 74 crews members representing 27 nations, including eight Sardinian crews. The organizational machine has foreseen 130 doctors and health workers on duty, 80 technical intervention vehicles and 53 rescue vehicles. Start and finish line in Olbia, in homage to the now traditional alternation with Alghero. The program in detail:

Thursday 1st June: after the start at 18.02 from the Lungomare Olbia, immediately the special stage, TV at 18.05.

Friday 2: 6 timed stretches, including the two passages on the long and unprecedented 50 km “Monte Lerno”.

Saturday 3: 8 special stages.

Sunday 4: final stage with the last 4 time trials before the arrival and the final podium starting at 15.00.

The national TV coverage is unprecedented, which will add up to the international live coverage of Wrc+, thanks to the intervention of Rai which will broadcast 5 special stages, 1 of which live for the first time on Rai 2. See also At what point did Miguel Herrera lose the race for the Mexican National Team?

a bet — According to ACI president Angelo Sticchi Damiani “then we went to Sardinia as ACI when the organization of a world rally became too onerous for a private individual. At first the relationships were very complicated. We resisted, aware of the fact that we have the most beautiful route in the world in a setting that is the most beautiful in the world, from the sea to the hinterland, where there are wonderful and evocative places that have been discovered thanks to the rally. We realized that it was a bet that we could not lose”.