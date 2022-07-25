The tenth edition of the Rally of Rome Capital was won by Damiano De Tommaso And Giorgia Ascalone on Skoda Fabia Rally 2 Evo. The Roman stage was valid for Sparco Absolute Italian Rally Championship and the FIA European Rally Championship. At the start of this historic edition there were 81 of the best rally cars from all over Europe who gave a show for three days of competition, from the evening opening on Friday in the short test “Colosseum ACI Rome”with the iconic background of the Colosseumuntil Sunday passing through 13 timed sections over more than 180 kilometers.

Damiano Tomasso at the wheel of the Skoda Fabia Rally2 won the Rally di Roma Capitale 2022 with merit. Behind him, two protagonists of the European Championship ended, Simone Campedelli with Tania Canton on Skoda Fabia Rally 2 Evo and the French Yoann Bonato And Benjamin Boulloud on Citroen C3 Rally2.

De Tommaso immediately opened the competition on the right foot thanks to three consecutive scratches in the first three initial tests, which allowed him to immediately take the lead. Upon returning to Fiuggi has collected in total five trials wonamong which the one in the Power Stage initial valid for the Italian who has added another 3 points to his loot.

However, the main opponent was once again Andrea Crugnola, the leader of the classification of the CIAR Sparco navigated by Pietro Ometto on the Citroen C3.

The other from Varese of the tricolor studied in the initial phase of the rally and then attacked and took the lead on Saturday evening on the repetition of the long “Santopadre-Fontana Liri”. Even at the dawn of the final day, Crugnola seemed in control, with a 10.9 ” lead over De Tommaso. Then a throttle problem on the other long “Rocca di Cave-Subiaco” it made him lose about a minute and a half, as well as a chance to compete for the top.

So he just tried to limit the damage and finished in fifth place overall, which earned him the points of third place for the Italian Championship, useful for maintaining the top of the overall standings.

Roma Capitale in the Two Wheel Drive category was won by Renault Clio Rally4 by Andrea Mabellini And Virginia Lenziwinners of the Absolute Italian Two Wheel Drive Rally Championship and in the CIR Two Wheel Drive Promotion.

The 2WD podium was completed by the Trentino rider Fabio Farina flanked by Daniel Pozziwith a gap of +1: 53.4 and Nicola Cazzaro from Vicenza, third with Giovanni Brunaporto at +2: 078, both on Peugeot 208 Rally 4.

At the Rally di Roma 2022 the GR Yaris Rally Cup engaged in the single-brand championship Toyota.

In this specialty came the success of Thomas Paperini And Simone Fruini at the end of a competition as adrenaline as it is uncertain until the last meter.

POS # PILOT NAVIGATOR CAR / STABLE TIME 1. 15 DE TOMMASO Damiano ASCALONE Giorgia Skoda Fabia Rally 2 Evo Meteco Corse 1: 52’37.5 2. 8 CAMPEDELLI Simone CANTON Tania Skoda Fabia Rally 2 Evo 10.4 3. 9 BONATO Yoann BOULLOUD Benjamin Citroen C3 Rally2 27.6 4. 1 LLRENA Efren FERNANDEZ Sara Skoda Fabia Rally 2 Evo 27.9 5. 14 CRUGNOLA Andrea OMETTO Pietro Elia Citroen C3 Rally2 Movisport Ssdrl 1’06.7 6. 3 TEMPESTINI Simone ITU Sergiu Skoda Fabia Rally 2 Evo 1’11.7 7. 5 PARDO Javier PEREZ Adrian Skoda Fabia Rally 2 1’14.3 8. 11 GRZYB Grzegorz BINIEDA Adam Skoda Fabia Rally 2 Evo 1’35.7 9. 55 CSOMÒS Miklòs NAGY Attila Skoda Fabia r5 1’51.4 10. 20 CIUFFI Tommaso GONELLA Nicolò Skoda Fabia Rally 2 Evo Gass Racing Srl 2’23.1 11. 10 HERCZIG Norbert CZAKO Janos Skoda Fabia Rally 2 Evo 2’27.5 12. 6 TORN Ken JARVEOJA Ken Ford Fiesta MK2 2’53.7 13. 29 ASTIER Raphael VAUCLARE Frederic Alpine A110 RGT 3’40.9 14. 22 VON THURN UND TAXIS Albert ETTEL Bernhard Skoda Fabia Rally 2 Evo 4’14.3 15. 21 RUSCE Antonio PAGANONI Giulia Hyundai i20 N Rally 2 Movisport Ssrdl 5’24.6 16. 23 KOTARBA Lukasz KOTARBA Tomasz Citroen C3 Rally2 6’57.5 17. 57 SULPIZIO Released ANGELI Alessio Skoda Fabia Rally 2 Evo BB Competition SSD RL 7’05.4 18. 31 VIRVES Robert MAGALHAES Hugo Ford Fiesta Rally3 7’24.5 19. 36 PELLIER Laurent PELAMOURGUES Marine Opel Corsa Rally4 7’53.2 20. 24 SOMASCHINI Rachele ARENA Nicola Citroen C3 Rally2 8’00.0 21. 27 MONARRI Alberto CHAMORRO Alberto Suzuki Swift R4lly S 8’25.7 22. 35 MABELLINI Andrea LENZI Virginia Renault Clio Rally4 8’35.2 23. 26 VINYES Joan MERCADER Jordi Suzuki Swift R4lly S 8’46.2 24. 39 DAPRÀ Roberto GUGLIELMETTI Luca Renault Clio Rally4 9’37.7 25. 34 PALOMO Oscar MORENO Javier Peugeot 208 Rally4 9’49.6 26. 70 CARTIER Victor MAYE Marine Toyota Yaris 10’09.3 27. 73 FLOUR Fabio WELLS Daniel Peugeot 208 Rally4 Pintarally Motorsport 10’28.6 28. 75 CAZZARO Nicola BRUNAPORTO Giovanni Peugeot 208 Rally4 Palladio SSD ARL team 10’43.0 29. 12 MARES Filip BUCHA Radovan Skoda Fabia Rally 2 Evo 10’46.7 30. 76 TIRAMANI Christian BROVELLI Edward Peugeot 208 Rally4 HP Sport 12’12.3 31. 41 LIFE Mattia D’AMBROSIO Sofia Ford Fiesta Rally4 Gass Racing Srl 12’31.2 32. 30 GOBBIN Roberto BAR Ishmael Fiat 124 Abarth RGT Meteco Corse 14’16.5 33. 80 CASELLA Alessandro SIRAGUSANO Rosario Renault Clio Rally5 CST Sport 14’28.9 34. 38 HANSEN Victor JOHANSSON Victor Ford Fiesta Rally4 14’50.1 35. 81 NICELLI Davide PIERI Titian Renault Clio Rally5 Sport & Comunicazione Srl 15’09.1 36. 46 SORIA Paulo DER OHANNESIAN Marcelo Renault Clio Rally5 15’10.7 37. 32 WIDLAK Igor DYMURSKI Daniel Ford Fiesta Rally3 15’17.0 38. 83 DE ANTONI Edward MUSIARI Martina Renault Clio Rally5 Collecchio Corse 15’32.0 39. 45 KREUTER Norman LUTZ Tamara Peugeot 208 Rally4 15’39.0 40. 47 COGNI Giorgio ZANNI Gabriele Renault Clio Rally5 15’48.7 41. 84 DE NUZZO William COLAPIETRO Andrea Renault Clio Rally5 15’50.7 42. 72 STELLA Manuele REFONDINI Sara Peugeot 208 Rally4 16’29.3 43. 77 DI IUORIO Riccardo MARINO Antonino Peugeot 208 Rally4 Ro Racing 16’32.7 44. 85 CERIALI Matteo FERRARIS Luca Renault Clio Rally5 New Racing for Genova 17’07.7 45. 48 FUENTES Sergio PENALTY Alain Renault Clio Rally5 17’12.6 46. 7 SESKS Martins FRANCIS Renars Skoda Fabia Rally 2 Evo 18’02.3 47. 53 RENDINA Michael PIZZUTI Mario Renault Clio Rally5 18’31.8 48. 52 HERCZIG Patrik VARGA Kristof Renault Clio Rally5 19’05.6 49. 50 ROSSI Ghjuvanni CROWS Dominique Renault Clio Rally5 20’28.4 50. 59 PEROSINO Patrizia VERZOLETTO Veronica Skoda Fabia Rally 2 Evo Sport & Comunicazione Srl 20’31.9 51. 82 ZANIN Mattia GUZZI Giancarla Renault Clio Rally5 Vimotorsport ASD 21’17.7 52. 33 NASSAR Nassib MAROUN Rony Ford Fiesta Rally3 21’46.6 53. 54 FILIP Alex LAZAR Gabriel Renault Clio Rally5 The Superb 22’56.9 54. 86 CARRA Sara MIDDLE Lorenzo Renault Clio Rally5 Casarano Rally Team 23’44.9 55. 87 SOLITRO Fabio NAVARRA Rosario Renault Clio Rally5 Sipontini pilots 25’05.2 56. 71 MARANI Gianluca JEREMIA David Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X Fun Drive School SSD ARL 32’22.8 57. 37 HERRANEN Toni LUKKA Mikko Ford Fiesta Rally4 34’54.3 58. 51 HASBAY Tamer Emre VATANSEVER Onur Renault Clio Rally5 37’40.3 RET 4 BATTISTOLLI Alberto APPANI Danilo Skoda Fabia Rally 2 Evo Scuderia Palladio SSD ARL RET 43 POLÀSEK Daniel JANOVSKÀ Katerina Ford Fiesta Rally4 RET 25 GARCIA Jose Luis MURADO Jose Skoda Fabia r5 RET 49 MAZZOCCHI Andrea GALLOTTI Silvia Renault Clio Rally5 RET 16 ANDOLFI Fabio FENOLI Manuel Skoda Fabia Rally 2 Evo RET 18 BASSO Giandomenico GRANAI Lorenzo Hyundai i20 N Rally 2 Movisport Ssdrl RET 44 SIMASKA Justas NOMEIKA Giedrius Peugeot 208 Rally4 RET 74 DE TONI Giulia BONAITI Marinella Peugeot 208 Rally4 RET 19 SCATTOLON Giacomo BERNACHINI Giovanni Skoda Fabia Rally 2 Evo Movisport Ssrdl RET 40 LASZLO Martin BERENDI Dà¡vid Renault Clio Rally4 RET 79 HASTIR Charles-Antoine RASDOLSKY Philippe Renault Clio Rally5 RET 28 GUIGOU Emmanuel BRONNER Kèvin Alpine A110 RGT RET 42 ESPANOL Alex PENATE Rogelio Peugeot 208 Rally4 RET 58 HALF HEAD Fabio SHARP Giulia Skoda Fabia r5 Meteco Corse RET 56 BERTOLOTTI Simone CELESTINI Luca Citroen C3 Rally2 Final classification of the Rally of Rome Capital 2022

