The Rally of Rome Capital takes place from 26th to 28th July 2024valid as the fifth round for the FIA European Rally Championship and the Sparco Rally Absolute Italian Championship 2024. The race, which involves the city of Rome, follows tradition but introduces numerous changes to the program, route and collateral events. One of the main attractions remains the prologue at the Colosseumproposed again for the third consecutive year, together with the parade in the historic center. After the Colosseum, the Rally of Rome moves to Fiuggiconfirmed as a Management Centre with HQ and Paddock.

Rally di Roma route 2024

The route of the Rally di Roma Capitale 2024 winds through the city of Rome and the Province of Frosinonefor a total of almost 190 km of special stages characterised by intense emotions. The programme in fact includes 13 special technical testsbetween confirmations and news.

The Rally of Rome in the spectacular setting of the Colle Oppio in front of the Colosseum

The event begins Friday July 26th with free practice, qualifying and shakedown at Smoke (FR); followed by the parade in the centre of Rome and the departure from Colle Oppio in front of the Colosseum at 8:00 pm, with the special show “ACI Colosseum Rome”. On Saturday and Sunday the participants face 6 special stages per daycovering respectively 94.56 km And 93.66 km timedbefore the final arrival at Fiuggi.

Rally di Roma program and special stages

The Rome Rally programme continues Saturday 27th and Sunday 28th July in the hinterland of Fiuggi in the Frosinone area.

Rally di Roma Capitale 2024 route map

Six special stages take place on Friday, including ““Alatri” with the famous virtual chicane, “Santopadre-Fontana Liri” of 28.74 km, and “Guarcino-Altipiani” of almost 12 km with a tyre warming zone.

The 2024 Rally of Rome is expected to arrive in Fiuggi

The 2024 Rally di Roma programme on Saturday includes six more special stages, with “Fiuggi” as a traditional test, “Cave-Subiaco Fortress” of 32.30 km as the longest test, and the new Power Stage “Monastero-Jenne” with passage through the famous tunnels. The arrival at Fiuggi is scheduled for 5:15 pm.

Rally di Roma special stages 2024

SPECIAL TEST KM PS DATE HOURS QS Fumone – QUALIFYING STAGE 4 July 26, 2024 10:30 SD Fumone – SHAKEDOWN 4 July 26, 2024 11:45 SSS 1 Colosseum ACI Rome 1.3 July 26, 2024 8.05pm SS 2 Alatri 6.96 July 27, 2024 08:14 SS 3 Santopadre – Fontana Liri 28.74 July 27, 2024 09:41 SS 4 Guarcino – Plateaus 11.58 July 27, 2024 11:41 SS 5 Alatri 6.96 July 27, 2024 2.40pm SS 6 Santopadre – Fontana Liri 28.74 July 27, 2024 16:07 SS 7 Guarcino – Plateaus 11.58 July 27, 2024 18:07 SS 8 Fiuggi 5.90 July 28, 2024 07:50 SS 9 Rocca di Cave – Subiaco 32.30 July 28, 2024 08:53 SS 10 Monastery – Jenne 8.63 July 28, 2024 10:05 SS 11 Fiuggi 5.90 July 28, 2024 13:12 SS 12 Rocca di Cave – Subiaco 32.30 July 28, 2024 2.15pm SS 13 Monastery – Jenne Power Stage 8.63 July 28, 2024 16:05 Arrival – Fiuggi 5:15 PM Rally di Roma special stages PS 2024

Rally di Roma 2024 also on TV

The Rally di Roma Capitale is live at any time on Rally.tvthe on-demand channel of the FIA ​​European Rally Championship promoted by Red Bull. On TV Sky Sports broadcasts the special tests, while ACI Sports takes care of a dedicated schedule on ACI Sport TV (Channel 228 SKY) and involves RAI Sports hey social and web channels of the Federation.

The Rally di Roma PS on TV are visible on Sky Sport, Rai Sport and ACI Sport TV

Insights and services are broadcast on all national and local broadcasters and on the web channel Motorsport Italy TV.

Sparco partner of the Rally of Rome 2024

The Rally di Roma Capitale 2024 continues its collaboration with Sparcostarted in 2022, which also provides technical clothing for the event. Founded in 1977, Sparco is a leading company in the motorsportwearrenowned for quality, innovation and research.

Since 2022, Sparco has been the main sponsor of the Rally di Roma and the Italian Absolute Rally Championship

With over forty years of experience, is a reference brand for racing drivers and teams around the world, as well as a trend-setting brand for sportiness and style in everyday life.

Read also:

Elaborare magazine, the bible for sports car and racing enthusiasts since 1996

→ What do you think? Take a look at the discussions on the FORUM!