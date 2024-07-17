The Rally of Rome Capital takes place from 26th to 28th July 2024valid as the fifth round for the FIA European Rally Championship and the Sparco Rally Absolute Italian Championship 2024. The race, which involves the city of Rome, follows tradition but introduces numerous changes to the program, route and collateral events. One of the main attractions remains the prologue at the Colosseumproposed again for the third consecutive year, together with the parade in the historic center. After the Colosseum, the Rally of Rome moves to Fiuggiconfirmed as a Management Centre with HQ and Paddock.
Rally di Roma route 2024
The route of the Rally di Roma Capitale 2024 winds through the city of Rome and the Province of Frosinonefor a total of almost 190 km of special stages characterised by intense emotions. The programme in fact includes 13 special technical testsbetween confirmations and news.
The event begins Friday July 26th with free practice, qualifying and shakedown at Smoke (FR); followed by the parade in the centre of Rome and the departure from Colle Oppio in front of the Colosseum at 8:00 pm, with the special show “ACI Colosseum Rome”. On Saturday and Sunday the participants face 6 special stages per daycovering respectively 94.56 km And 93.66 km timedbefore the final arrival at Fiuggi.
Rally di Roma program and special stages
The Rome Rally programme continues Saturday 27th and Sunday 28th July in the hinterland of Fiuggi in the Frosinone area.
Six special stages take place on Friday, including ““Alatri” with the famous virtual chicane, “Santopadre-Fontana Liri” of 28.74 km, and “Guarcino-Altipiani” of almost 12 km with a tyre warming zone.
The 2024 Rally di Roma programme on Saturday includes six more special stages, with “Fiuggi” as a traditional test, “Cave-Subiaco Fortress” of 32.30 km as the longest test, and the new Power Stage “Monastero-Jenne” with passage through the famous tunnels. The arrival at Fiuggi is scheduled for 5:15 pm.
Rally di Roma special stages 2024
|SPECIAL TEST
|KM PS
|DATE
|HOURS
|QS Fumone – QUALIFYING STAGE
|4
|July 26, 2024
|10:30
|SD Fumone – SHAKEDOWN
|4
|July 26, 2024
|11:45
|SSS 1 Colosseum ACI Rome
|1.3
|July 26, 2024
|8.05pm
|SS 2 Alatri
|6.96
|July 27, 2024
|08:14
|SS 3 Santopadre – Fontana Liri
|28.74
|July 27, 2024
|09:41
|SS 4 Guarcino – Plateaus
|11.58
|July 27, 2024
|11:41
|SS 5 Alatri
|6.96
|July 27, 2024
|2.40pm
|SS 6 Santopadre – Fontana Liri
|28.74
|July 27, 2024
|16:07
|SS 7 Guarcino – Plateaus
|11.58
|July 27, 2024
|18:07
|SS 8 Fiuggi
|5.90
|July 28, 2024
|07:50
|SS 9 Rocca di Cave – Subiaco
|32.30
|July 28, 2024
|08:53
|SS 10 Monastery – Jenne
|8.63
|July 28, 2024
|10:05
|SS 11 Fiuggi
|5.90
|July 28, 2024
|13:12
|SS 12 Rocca di Cave – Subiaco
|32.30
|July 28, 2024
|2.15pm
|SS 13 Monastery – Jenne Power Stage
|8.63
|July 28, 2024
|16:05
|Arrival – Fiuggi
|5:15 PM
Rally di Roma 2024 also on TV
The Rally di Roma Capitale is live at any time on Rally.tvthe on-demand channel of the FIA European Rally Championship promoted by Red Bull. On TV Sky Sports broadcasts the special tests, while ACI Sports takes care of a dedicated schedule on ACI Sport TV (Channel 228 SKY) and involves RAI Sports hey social and web channels of the Federation.
Insights and services are broadcast on all national and local broadcasters and on the web channel Motorsport Italy TV.
Sparco partner of the Rally of Rome 2024
The Rally di Roma Capitale 2024 continues its collaboration with Sparcostarted in 2022, which also provides technical clothing for the event. Founded in 1977, Sparco is a leading company in the motorsportwearrenowned for quality, innovation and research.
With over forty years of experience, is a reference brand for racing drivers and teams around the world, as well as a trend-setting brand for sportiness and style in everyday life.
Read also:
If you are passionate about sports cars, we recommend you not to miss the newsstandslatest issue of ELABORARE magazine (ORDER ONLINE) whose back issues you can easily find on SHOP
→ Search for tested cars
→ Search for technical topics
→ What do you think? Take a look at the discussions on the FORUM!
#Rally #Roma #program #route #special #stages
Leave a Reply