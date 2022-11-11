Rally | Dani Sordo’s car caught fire, two special tests were suspended and one canceled in the World Rally Championship in Japan

Kalle Rovanperä is third in the rally, 0.7 seconds behind the top two.

of Japan The first three special stages of the World Championship rally on Friday morning have gone rough. First, Hyundai’s in another special test Dani Sordon the car caught fire while driving. Sordo and the map reader Candido Carrera tried to put out the fire with the fire extinguishers in the car, but it didn’t work.

Sordo and Carrera survived the wild situation without injuries, but for them the World Cup rally is over. Sordo’s car burned to the point of being undriveable.

Sordo said in the World Series interview that the car had first smelled strongly of fuel and then the flames and smoke had spread inside the car between the seats. That’s when Sordo decided to stop the car.

“After a few minutes of driving, it started burning. The flames were coming from behind and we tried to put them out, but it was impossible. I feel sorry for the team because losing a car like this is always a bad day,” said Sordo.

Hyundai team manager Julien Moncet was relieved that Sordo and Carrera were not injured in the situation.

“Both are fine and that’s the main thing. This was a sight no one wants to see – huge drama, huge disappointment. We don’t have any more information at the moment than what we’ve seen on video,” Moncet told the World Series.

Moncet thought that finding out the cause of the fire is difficult because the car burned so badly.

The fire also caused the decision to cancel the third special exam.

It was also decided to cancel the fourth special test, when Ford’s Craig Breen drove out. Breen’s stablemate Gus Greensmith commented to the World Series after driving to the finish line of the special test that Breen was fine despite the crash.

Before the suspension of the fourth special test had driven Toyota to the bottom Elfyn Evans. This was 6.8 seconds faster than Toyota’s Finnish driver Kalle Rovanperä, which was sixth in the fourth special before the suspension. Rovanperä clocked the bottom time of the second special test before it was suspended.

At the first special stage of the rally yesterday, the bottom time driver Sebastien Ogier suffered a flat tire on the second special test.

After interruptions and cancellations, the rally is led by Hyundai at exactly the same time Thierry Neuville and Evans. Rovanperä is third in the rally, 0.7 seconds behind the top two.