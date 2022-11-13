Sunday, November 13, 2022
Rally car racing | World champion Kalle Rovanperä finished 12th in the season’s final rally

November 13, 2022
in World Europe
0

Thierry Neuville drove to victory in Japan. Teemu Suninen finished eighth as the best Finn.

Hyundai’s Belgian driver Thierry Neuville won the season-ending World Rally Championship in Japan. Estonian teammate Ott Tänak was second and Toyota’s Japanese driver Takamoto Katsuta third.

Hyundai’s Teemu Suninen was eighth as the best Finn and pulled a total of five Finns to places 8–12.

Skoda Emil Lindholm was ninth, Skoda’s Heikki Kovalainen tenth, Skoda’s Sami Pajari eleventh and Toyota world champion Kalle Rovanperä 12:s.

World Championship Rovanperä’s rally, which already secured at the beginning of October, was difficult because he suffered, for example, a flat tire and crashed his car on Saturday. Tänak finished second in the World Championship and Neuville third.

Ford’s Craig Breen was the fastest on Sunday in the power stage special test that ended the racing season. Skoda Mauro Miele was second and Suninen was third.

Emil Lindholm secured the WRC2 class championship when he finished among the five fastest cars in his class on the rain-slicked roads of Japan.

Lindholm, who finished ninth in the general competition, finished third in his class for the Luxembourg Hyundai driver of Gregoire Munster and Teemu Suninen after.

For Lindholm driving a Skoda and a map reader Reeta Hämäläinen the season was the first in the WRC2 class.

Aichi, Japan:

The 13/13 race of the World Rally Car Championship:

Final results after the 19/19 special stage: 1) Thierry Neuville Belgium, Hyundai 2.43.52.3, 2) Ott Tänak Estonia, Hyundai 1.11.1 minutes behind, 3) Takamoto Katsuta Japan, Toyota –2.11.3, 4) Sebastien Ogier France , Toyota –2.23,6, 5) Elfyn Evans Britannia, Toyota –4.05,1, 6) Gus Greensmith Britannia, Ford –4.07,4, 7) Gregoire Munster Luxemburg, Hyundai –7.50,8, 8) Teemu Suninen/Mikko Markkula Finland, Hyundai –8.12,4, 9) Emil Lindholm/Reeta Hämäläinen Finland, Skoda –8.25,6, 10) Heikki Kovalainen Finland/Sae Kitagawa Japan, Skoda –8.59,8,

11) Sami Pajari/Enni Mälkönen Finland, Skoda –9.00,8, 12) Kalle Rovanperä/Jonne Halttunen Finland, Toyota –10.40,8.

Read more: Kalle Rovanperä hit a rock – a close race with Heikki Kovalainen

Recommended

