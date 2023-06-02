Rally car racing | Two cows were standing in the middle of the road – a quick evasive move saved Kalle Rovanperä

Rovanperä avoided the collision in a record time by passing the cow really close from the left. Tommi Mäkinen ran into a cow in the World Rally Championship in Corsica in 1997.

Fast dodge move blocked Kalle Rovanperää from hitting a cow on the road during the special stage of the World Rally Championship in Sardinia on Friday.

The interior camera of Rovanperä’s Toyota showed two cows glimpsed on the right side of the car. Rovanperä avoided the collision by passing the cow really close from the left side of the ditch.

According to the internal camera, Rovanperä’s speed was nearly one hundred kilometers per hour when the two cows were standing in the middle of the narrow road after the bend.

“The drive went very well. Three races after leaving the kilsa, I ran over a cow and paired it. I had to dodge into a ditch and was driven over rocks. There was a bit of luck on the way. Not the best start for a long stretch,” Rovanperä said in C More’s TV interview at the finish line of the 50-kilometer long special stage.

Rovanperä’s car got dents in the evasive maneuver, but the cows apparently remained unharmed.

Rovanperä is eighth in the sixth World Cup rally of the season. After four special tests, he has fallen behind the leading driver About Sébastien Ogier 49.5 seconds.

Esapekka Lappi is second, 16 seconds behind Ogier.

After the day break, three more special tests will be run in Sardinia on Friday. The competition ends on Sunday at 1:15 p.m to the super stage.

Rovanperä leads the World Series before Ott Tänakia.

Finnish sailors have encountered cows on rally roads before. Tommi Mäkinen even ran into a cow in Corsica in the spring of 1997.

Afterwards, the data collection system of Mäkinen’s car reported the exact speed before the collision as 168 kilometers per hour.

After the collision, the car went towards the cliff and flew over the edge onto a steep slope. The car stopped partially in the tops of the trees. Mäkinen and was a map reader Seppo Harjanne were not injured in the crash.

Mäkinen was able to move the dead cow out of the way before other cars arrived.