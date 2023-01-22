Sunday, January 22, 2023
Rally car racing | Tommi Mäkinen praised Kalle Rovanperä for opening the rally season: “A controlled performance”

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 22, 2023
in World Europe
Mäkinen believes that Ott Tänak’s speed can already be found in the Swedish World Rally Championship.

Rally four-time world champion Tommi Mäkinen58, couldn’t help but admire the reigning world champion Kalle Rovanperän season opener in Monte Carlo.

Rovanperä’s, 22, first rally as defending world champion brought second place in Monte Carlo, 18.8 seconds asphalt specialist Sebastien Ogier’s after.

“Kalle’s season started like a world champion. It was clearly a controlled display,” Mäkinen told Ilta-Sanom.

“It was a very steady, good drive on asphalt from Kalle. He still had to play the role of a road-clearing driver on Thursday and Friday,” Mäkinen points out.

Rovanperen even Friday’s hit on the railing did not slow down the pace.

“Finally, Kalle applied for maximum points from the Power Stage. It was a great bet”, praises Mäkinen.

Mäkinen emphasizes that, in principle, Rovanperä leads the World Series, although in the real situation he is three points behind Ogier.

The principled lead comes from the fact that eight-time world champion Ogier does not drive the full World Series. Ogier is not at the starting line e.g. in the next race, the Swedish World Rally Championship.

Rovanperä’s maturity has been admired and wondered about for a long time. Mäkinen reminds that, despite his young age, Rovanperä is already an experienced driver.

“Rally requires a lot of experience, but Kalle has driven many different cars since she was very young. He has the conditions to drive an absolutely great season”, emphasizes Mäkinen.

If there wasn’t Rovanperä’s strong start is a surprise, for the 2019 world champion, the Estonian Ott Tänak too it was a bad opening.

Tänak, who switched to M-Sport, finished fifth, more than two and a half minutes behind Ogier.

Ott Tänak had a lot to think about about the Monte Carlo rally, but Tommi Mäkinen thinks the Swedish snow rally suits the Estonian better. Picture: Hannu Rainamo / Magazine photo

The best Tänak was only seen on the Power Stage, which ended the race. Tänak was only 0.6 seconds behind Rovanperä’s record time.

“Today was really hard for Power. The Swedish rally can be different from him right from the start. It’s a completely different race, a high-speed studded rally with reasonably even grip. Tänak has always driven hard on snow,” Mäkinen thought.

