Rally car racing | The lump that ended up on the road scared Kalle Rovanperä

The 11th special stage of the Catalan World Rally Championship was canceled due to Gus Greensmith’s suspension.

Toyota’s a Finnish teenager Kalle Rovanperä had to bow to their competitors For Sébastien Ogier and For Thierry Neuville At the tenth special stage of the Catalan World Rally Championship. Eight-time world champion Ogier gassed the bottom time, which left Neuville by 2.6 seconds and Rovanperä by 4.3 seconds.

Rovanperä, who has already secured the world championship, continues in second place in the race, but the gap with Toyota teammate Ogier increased to 9.7 seconds. Hyundai driver Neuville trails the Finn by 4.5 seconds.

Rovanperä experienced moments of fear at the end of the section, because a brown object had ended up on the road. C More’s commentators suspected the lump to be a cardboard box, and Rovanperä confirmed the softness of the object.

“There was a scary looking lump in the road and I was sure it was going to break our car. Fortunately, it was quite soft,” Rovanperä said in an interview with WRC and was moderately satisfied with his speed.

“They [Ogier ja Neuville] are a little faster, but I’ve tried to press the gas. My driving has been pretty clean and we are still in good positions.”

The 11th special test of the competition was canceled when Gus Greensmith crashed his Ford into the guard rail on a narrow stretch of road. Four more special tests will be run on Saturday.