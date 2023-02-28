Rally car racing | The Finnish World Cup Rally will partly move to roads that have not been driven before

Sunday’s prize ceremonies will move from Ruuhimäki’s traditional ski jump to Himon in Jämsä, where the results of the competition will also be seen.

Finland The World Rally Championship will be held in the Jyväskylä region from the 3rd to the 6th. August 2023. The revised rally route was announced on Tuesday in Helsinki.

The route combines classic special tests with the present day. The rapidly renewed route covers a wider area than in the past. Compared to last year, more than half of the route is new, and up to 27 percent are completely unused in the history of the World Rally Championship in its current form.

The rally ends on Sunday with the award ceremonies at Himos in Jämsä. The Himos–Jämsä area is also home to a lot of other competition activities and the finisher of the rally power stage. In many previous years, the rally has ended with a flying jump on Ruuhimäki in Toivaka.

As in previous years, the competition center and centralized maintenance area are located next to Jyväskylä harbor at Paviljongi.

Rally Finland is the fastest race in the World Series. 22 special stages are run, and they accumulate a total of 320.56 km. Including transfers, the route is a little over 1,470 kilometers.

“With our geographically widespread route, this year we will reach even more audiences as well as rally participants. At the same time, however, we will preserve the nature of the road typical of the Finnish World Rally Championship, which the drivers love so much”, race director Kai Tarkiainen says in the announcement.

The route and schedule of the Finnish World Rally Championship

Wednesday 2.8.

At 20:00 Departure ceremony, Jyväskylä

Thursday 3.8.

9.01 Test-EK, Rannakylä

19.05 EK 1 Ridge 1 (3.48 km)

19.40 Maintenance A Pavilion (15 min)

Friday 4.8.

8.05 EK 2 Laukaa 1 (11.78 km)

9.03 EK 3 Lankamaa 1 (14.21 km)

10.21 EK 4 Myhinpää 1 (15.51 km)

11:35 a.m EK 5 Halttula 1 (9.14 km)

13.05 Maintenance B Pavilion (40 min)

2:35 p.m EK 6 Laukaa 2 (11.78 km)

15.33 EK 7 Lankamaa 2 (14.21 km)

16.51 EK 8 Myhinpää 2 (15.51 km)

18.05 EK 9 Halttula 2 (9.14 km)

20.05 EK 10 Harju 2

8:40 p.m Maintenance C Paviljonki (45 min, flexi)

Saturday 5.8.

8.05 EK 11 Västilä 1 (18.94 km)

9.05 AM 12 Päijälä 1 (20.19 km)

10.05 AM 13 Rapsula 1 (20.56 km)

13.17 Maintenance D Pavilion (40 min)

3:35 p.m EK 15 Västilä 2 (18.94 km)

4:35 p.m EK 16 Päijälä 2 (20.19 km)

5:35 p.m EK 17 Rapsula 2 (20.56 km)

6:35 p.m EK 18 Vekkula 2 (20.65 km)

20.15 Maintenance E Paviljonki (45 min, flexi)

Sunday 6.8.

7.53 EK 19 Moksi-Sahloinen 1 (16.56 km)

9.05 EK 20 Himos-Jämsä 1 (9.26 km)

10:30 a.m EK 21 Moksi-Sahloinen 2 (16.56 km)

13.15 EK 22 Himos-Jämsä 2 (power stage)

14.15 Award ceremony, Himos