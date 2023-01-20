Rally car racing | Ogier dominated the opening day of the World Rally Championship in Monte Carlo, Rovanperä fifth

The World Rally Championship season started on Thursday with two special tests.

Dominant world champion Kalle Rovanperä is fifth in the Monte Carlo World Rally, which opens the World Championship season, after two special tests on the opening day. Toyota driver Rovanperä drove in the darkness of Thursday night on both stages with the fifth fastest time.

At the top of the competition is Toyota’s Sébastien Ogiersecond from Toyota Elfyn Evans and Ford’s third Ott Tänak. Evans is 6 seconds behind the leader and Tänak 15.4 seconds behind. Rovanperä’s distance behind Ogier is 17.1 seconds. Ogier was the fastest in both special stages on Thursday.

The black ice brought challenges to the drivers. On Thursday’s second special test, Rovanperä almost drove off the road.

“The conditions were difficult, and there were icy parts, but the most important thing is that we are here,” Rovanperä said at the end of the World Rally Championship on Thursday evening on the homepage.

Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville drove out at the same point, but was able to continue the trip. Neuville, who is fourth, thought he lost seven to eight seconds in the run-out.

Hyundai driver Esapekka Lappi is 41.4 seconds behind Ogier after two heats. Lappi, who is in eighth place, said in C More’s TV interview that he drove the black ice section at “walking speed”.

Esapekka Lappi took the challenging conditions into account.

in the WRC2 class Sami Pajari had to miss the competition due to food poisoning.

The first World Championship rally of the season continues on Friday with six special stages. The competition ends on Sunday.

