Rally car racing | Kalle Rovanperä was close to crashing out on the new special stage of the Jyväskylä World Rally Championship: “We were completely off the road”

Esapekka Lappi continued the competition in second place after the 14th special test. Ott Tänak leads, but the top is even.

6.8. 10:20 | Updated 6.8. 12:09 p.m

Tänak increased his lead in the Jyväskylä World Rally by a good second before the service break

Hyundai’s Ott Tänak was the fastest in the 14th special stage of the Finnish World Rally Championship and goes to the service break at the top of the race.

Toyota’s Esapekka Lappi is second, 9.5 seconds away from the Estonian and Toyota Kalle Rovanperä third, 12.9 seconds from the top.

“This is a new special exam, so you can try to do something in it. We’re lucky to be here – I was one note too fast and we were completely out of the way. That’s what a rally is sometimes. Now we are here, so everything is fine, Rovanperä told wrc.com.”

Tänak was faster than Rovanpera for the first time today in the 14th special test.

“This was a good special test without major miracles. I was in a very good rhythm and that was all we could do,” said Tänak.

Lappi said that the new special exam had changed.

“At our house at least there were good moments. This is not an easy special test, the grip varies. Everything went well, but there were a few slips,” Lappi said.

The leading four are within eighteen seconds, as Toyota is fourth Elfyn Evans 17.9 seconds slower than Tänak.

The fifteenth special test starts after a maintenance break at 15:38.