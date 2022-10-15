Rally car racing | Jonne Halttunen’s revelation: in one matter Harri-isä had taught Kalle Rovanperä completely wrong

According to Jonne Halttunen, Kalle Rovanperä had to get rid of bad habits.

Map reader Jonne Halttunen including the world rally champion Kalle Rovanperä was not always as virtuoso in all aspects of rallying as he was behind the wheel. Halttunen tells Dirtfish in an interview about the revival that happened five years ago at the World Rally Championship in Wales.

“Kalle was already a pretty good driver, but those notes… To be honest, it was at a pretty low level,” Haltunen says now.

According to Halttunen, Rovanperä, who debuted at the World Championship level in the WRC2 class at the age of 16, prepared for rallies like his father Harri Rovanperä in the 1990’s. According to Halttunen, Rovanperä focused on completely wrong things in the notation: Rovanperä was describing what he was driving, not the road ahead.

In lower-level rallies, Rovanperä had learned to drive short sections from memory.

“He described the speeds in the notes, for example what speed to drive around corners. That was the way it was done in the 1990s, and he had learned it from Harri. It used to be done that way, but nobody does it that way nowadays. He had to be taught”, says Halttunen.

Possession on the way back from the debut rally in Wales, Rovanperä understood the matter himself and told Halttus to show the new notes on the plane back. According to Halttunen, Rovanperä had found the debut race so difficult that he wanted to “change everything”.

Today, Jonne Halttunen tells Kalle Rovanperä only what is essential within Toyota.

In the interview, Halttunen tells how Rovanperä’s earlier notes had a lot of speeds, and each bend had an additional plus or minus to specify how the bend should be driven.

In Karttur’s opinion, Rovanperä’s sheet music had a lot of words, but little content.

“He said, OK, let’s change this completely. I copied Esapekka for Lapland, Juho Hänninen and Teemu Suninen notes made. I made the base from which we started with Kalle. We tried to find new ways to describe things and today we make notes together. I don’t have to say as many things anymore, but I still share more information,” Halttunen compares.

The fruits of Rovanperä and Halttunen’s collaboration were harvested the other weekend in New Zealand, when the duo celebrated their first world championship.

Rally There are still two competitions left in the World Cup season. In a week, we will race in Catalonia, Spain, and the season will end in November in Japan.