Rally car racing | Esapekka Lappi dominated the races of the World Rally Championship in Mexico on Friday

World Cup rally At the Mexican Games, Hyundai Esapekka Lappi and this map reader Janne Ferm probably took over Friday’s race day.

Of the eight special tests run during the day, the duo recorded the fastest time in five and came second in two. The only shadow in the performance was the last special test of the day and the 10th special test of the Games, where the Finnish driver finished in 7th place, 2.2 seconds behind the Spanish driver Daniel Sordon from the bottom time.

After 10 special tests, Lapland is in the lead with a difference of 5.3 seconds from the runner-up to Sebastien Ogier.