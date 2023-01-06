Rally car racing | A disaster in the Dakar rally for Audi, which is looking for a historic victory with a hybrid car

Audi’s Carlos Sainz and another legend crashed at the same place. Nasser Al-Attiyah is strongly on his way to his fifth Dakar victory.

Traditionally The sixth stage of the Dakar desert rally turned out to be catastrophic for the factory garage of the German car manufacturer Audi.

At the end of Friday’s 375 kilometer special test, the Spanish rally legend Carlos Sainz and the Frenchman who won the Dakar a record 14 times Stéphane Peterhansel crashed their car in the dunes of Saudi Arabia – in the exact same place.

Peterhansel’s map reader Edouard Boulanger hurt his back in the rush, so the duo had to stop. The car of Sainz, 60, on the other hand, was damaged beyond repair.

Audi has sought to make history by being the first manufacturer to win the Dakar Rally with a hybrid car.

The four-wheel drive car has electric motors used in Formula E racers on both axles, and the internal combustion engine is only used to charge the batteries.

Last year, the debut of the first generation RS Q e-tron car was marred by navigation errors at the very beginning of the race. This time, after five special tests, Peterhansel was second, Sainz fourth.

The day turned out to be disastrous for the third-place finisher as well To Yazeed Al-Rajh, which was lost due to technical problems for more than five hours. Race leading four-time winner, Toyota By Nasser Al-Attiyah the lead to the next one is already more than an hour long.

Today’s race in Saudi Arabia ends on Sunday next week after the 14th stage.