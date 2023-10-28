Rally | Bad news for Esapekka Lap: “It’s a shame that it ended there”

Esapekka Lappi scrapped his car too much and had to stop.

Bad Birnbach

Esapekka Lappi32, is unable to continue the Central European World Rally Championship.

The Hyundai team has confirmed that Lapland’s car cannot be repaired to continue the rally. This is how Lappi had to leave the rally in the middle already in the second consecutive World Cup competition.

On Friday, Lappi crashed his Hyundai off the road on the fifth special stage of the competition.

Lappi estimates that he lost control of his car during the braking phase of the bend. The car skidded on a narrow section of road, hit trees and ended up off the road.

“My suspicion is that I was perhaps a little too far away when I touched the brake. That the right rear wheel was a bit on the mud,” Lappi said on Friday in the rally service area.

Lapland said on Friday that he himself was fine, but mentioned that his co-driver Janne Fermin the side had become sore.

Lappi was third in the race before his exit, although he was given a ten-second time penalty on Thursday for a stolen start on the first special stage of the race.

“Now it really hurts. It turned out really nice and clean, and the car felt good for the first time on the asphalt. It was really nice. It’s a pity that it ended then”, Lappi said.

Esapekka Lappi at speed in a Hyundai in a stock photo.

There were people watching in dangerous areas at the exit site. Lapland criticized their behavior in harsh words.

“They seem to think that when you go between the trees, it’s safe there. And that was it, it didn’t go through the trees. But I don’t know how stupid you have to be to go look at it. If a car is coming straight towards me, I would at least not go to look at it,” Lappi stated.

Lapland the season in the World Cup has been overshadowed by crashes and driving mistakes. He started the World Series this season with Hyundai with the highest hopes, but he is sixth in the World Championship points. He has reached the podium four times during the season.

“As always, going out is definitely an even bigger disappointment for the team than for me. All the work went to waste again in a certain way. I can’t really say anything else, of course I’m sorry for what happened,” Lappi stated on Friday.