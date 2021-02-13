Rally | Autosport: Esapekka Lapland would be ready to be a test driver, with a stable place for next year

Suomalaiskuski Esapekka Lapland was left without a permanent place in the World Rally Championship, when the Finn who finished sixth in the World Championship points last season was washed by M-Sport Ford. At the end of February, the man will be seen in the Rovaniemi World Rally Championship in the WRC2 class, and Lapland hopes to get into test work at one of the WRC top teams this year.

“I was involved in the development of the Skoda R5 from the beginning, and it became quite a competitive car in the hands of me and other drivers. I have experience (development work) and what it really involves. And I understand that with the cars of 2022, we are going more in the direction of the R5 technically, ”Lapland explained to Autosport in an interview.

“So if I can’t be a professional driver, it might be interesting to be a test or development driver.”

In the Rovaniemi World Rally Championship, Lapland driving Volkswagen Polo will face strong opposition in the WRC2 class, as they include Andreas Mikkelsen, Adrien Fourmaux and Jari Huttunen.

“I love driving and I really want to fight for victory when I get back to WRC2. The plan for this year was to run a few rallies, and this came at a convenient time for me. I want to continue driving at the level I know I belong to, and if there are opportunities for a job by 2022, I will apply for it, ”Lapland reflected.

“I know the chance is slim, but if I stay at home, then there certainly isn’t any chance [tallipaikkaan]. ”